Viking Line Abp: Marcus Risberg appointed as the new CEO of Viking Line Abp

Viking Line Abp CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS 05.05.2025 12:00 NOON

Marcus Risberg appointed as the new CEO of Viking Line Abp

The Board of Directors of Viking Line Abp has appointed Marcus Risberg as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Risberg will assume his new role no later than January 1, 2026, succeeding Jan Hanses, who will retire after 11 years as CEO and 38 years of service with the company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Marcus Risberg as the new CEO of Viking Line. He has genuine expertise in the industry, with experience from both Tallink Silja and Gotlandsbolaget, and a respected and established leadership. Marcus Risberg was born in Finland, raised on the Aland islands, and has worked in Sweden, which creates an understanding of the culture that shapes our business. The Board, which has conducted a thorough recruitment process with several excellent candidates, is convinced that he is the right person to lead the company into the next phase," says Jakob Johansson, Chairman of the Board of Viking Line.

Marcus Risberg comes from the position of CEO of Destination Gotland.

Marcus Risberg comments: "It is with great pride and humility that I take on the role of CEO of Viking Line. The company has a long and proud history in Baltic Sea traffic, and I look forward to continuing to develop the business with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer experience together with the team."

Jan Hanses will remain in an advisory role during a transition period and has also been a member of the company's Board of Directors since the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2025.

Viking Line Abp



Jakob Johansson

Chairman of the Board

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Johansson, Chairman of the Board, Viking Line

Phone: +358 40 724 5655

Email: johanna.boijer@vikingline.com