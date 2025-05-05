

Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



05.05.2025 / 11:44 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ad pepper media International N.V.



Company Name: ad pepper media International N.V. ISIN: NL0000238145



Recommendation: Buy

from: 05.05.2025

Target price: 4,10 Euro

Target price on sight 12 Monate

Last rating change: 20.07.2020: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 2,90 auf EUR 4,10.



Zusammenfassung:

ad pepper media (APM) hat für EUR3,5 Mio. in bar weitere 14,5% an solute von verschiedenen Gesellschaftern erworben und damit den Anteil von APM an solute auf 59% erhöht. Nach Durchführung der aktuellen Transaktionen - voraussichtlich im Laufe des 2. Quartals 2025 - wird APM solute konsolidieren. APM wandelt sich damit in einen wesentlich stärkeren AdTech-Player mit einem kombinierten Umsatz von EUR66 Mio. und einem EBITDA von EUR5,9 Mio. (Zahlen für 2024). Das macht den Business Case und die Equity Story von APM deutlich attraktiver. Wir gehen davon aus, dass die Investoren den verstärkten AdTech-Fokus sowie die deutlich höheren Umsätze und Erträge goutieren werden. Unsere überarbeitete DCF-Bewertung einschließlich solute führt zu einem neuen Kursziel von EUR4,10 (vorher: EUR2,90). Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung. Aufwärtspotenzial: 40%.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 2.90 to EUR 4.10.



Abstract:

ad pepper media (APM) has acquired another 14.5% of solute from various shareholders for EUR3.5m in cash, thus increasing APM's stake in solute to 59%. After implementation of the current transactions - probably in the course of Q2/25 - APM will consolidate solute. APM is now metamorphosing into a much stronger AdTech player with combined revenue of EUR66m and EBITDA of EUR5.9m (2024 figures). This makes APM's business case and equity story much more compelling. We believe that investors welcome the increased AdTech focus as well as much higher revenues and earnings. Our revised DCF valuation including solute yields a new price target of EUR4.10 (previously: EUR2.90). We confirm our Buy Rating. Upside: 40%.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32420.pdf

