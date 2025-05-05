Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations and the Organization of American Women in Public Relations proudly announce the final speaker lineup for the highly anticipated Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference. This inaugural event, celebrating a decade of empowering women in the public relations industry, will take place on May 7, 2025, in-person at the Old Mill in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during Women's Health Month.
Designed to unite public relations, investor relations, media, marketing, communications, and business professionals, the WorkWell Conference features three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers, offering insights on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11441/250738_5850fbabc416d9aa_001full.jpg
Agenda: Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference 2025
Master of Ceremonies: Stephanie Li, Founder and CEO, Spotlight West Communications
Event Production Partner: Dream Forever Hospitality
9 a.m. Registration and Networking: Photography by Carol Spooner Portraits
10 a.m. Opening Remarks: Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO, Women in PR North America.
10:15 a.m. Keynote Speaker: Raj Girn, Founder, The Open Chest Confidence Academy and Anokhi Life Media
10:35 a.m. Panel 1: The Future of Women in Leadership: AI, Digital, Innovation and Stakeholder Trust
How Leaders Can Navigate Change and Build Meaningful Connections
- Speakers: Amanda Tang, Head, Investor Relations, TMX Group; Liz Culley-Sullo, Director, Public Relations, BrainBox AI; Michelle Jobin, Director of Media and Strategy at Faulhaber; and Vasiliki Papadopoulos, VP, Corporate and Public Affairs, ChangeMakers. Moderator: Julie Cole, Co-Founder and Sr. Director, Public Relations, Mabel's Labels Inc.
11:15 a.m. Keynote Speaker: Kristina Holle, Owner, The Authentic You Coaching
11:35 a.m. Panel 2: Thriving Under Pressure: How Industry Leaders Prioritize Health and Well-Being
From Burnout to Balance: Strategies for Sustainable Success
- Speakers: Tia DeVincenzo, Intuitive Health Coach; Laura Boyko, Owner, BeWell Therapy; Lisa Cripps, President, Marrelli Trust Company Limited; and Jennifer Campbell, Partner, Fogler, Rubinoff LLP. Moderator: Ranchelle Van Bryce, CEO and Founder, Ignite Your Success.
1:35 p.m. Panel 3: The Art of Storytelling and Personal Branding: Elevate Your Influence
How to Craft a Narrative That Gets You Noticed and Drives Impact
- Speakers: Marisa Robshaw, Sr. Industry Manager; Emily Lyons, Founder, Femme Fatale Media; Julie Cole, Co-Founder and Sr. Director, Public Relations, Mabel's Labels Inc, and Monica Rivera, Founder, YOU WANNA DO WHAT?! Moderator: Kristina Holle, Owner, The Authentic You Coaching.
2:15 p.m. Networking Break: Coffee Sponsor Agility PR Solutions
2:50 p.m. Panel 4: Emotional Intelligence and Resilience: The Hidden Superpower of Industry Leaders
How Being Resilient and Flexible Can Strengthen Leadership and Decision-Making
- Speakers: Dana Singleton, Executive Vice President National Health Sector Lead, Canada at Edelman; Diane Wolf, Registered Psychotherapist and Stress Specialist; Lynn Nicholls, Psychic Medium and Intuition Expert; and Monique Hutchins, Managing Director, DSA Corporate Services. Moderator: Blair Kaplan Venables, Founder, The Global Resilience Project.
3:30 p.m. Panel 5: Creativity and Innovation: Breaking Through the Noise in a Rapidly Changing World
How Leaders Can Stay Ahead, Spark New Ideas and Drive Meaningful Impact
- Speakers: Shannon Malone-deBenedictis, Owner, Padlin Creative; Raj Girn, Founder, The Open Chest Confidence Academy and Anokhi Life Media; Ranchelle Van Bryce, CEO and Founder, Ignite Your Success; and Stephanie Li, Founder and CEO, Spotlight West Communications. Moderator: Liz Culley-Sullo, Director, Public Relations, BrainBox AI.
4:10 p.m. Keynote Speaker: Blair Kaplan Venables, Founder, The Global Resilience Project
Get Your Tickets for the WorkWell Conference May 7, 2025, in Toronto
"As we mark ten years of championing women in PR, the WorkWell Conference provides a vital space for collaboration, inspiration, and professional development," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America. "This conference will empower professionals to thrive by embracing the intersection of health, wealth, and well-being in the workplace."
The conference will allow attendees to engage with speakers and industry peers in a relaxed, celebratory setting, with décor by our floral partner CN Floral Studio.
WorkWell Conference tickets are available on Eventbrite, with full event details, including the agenda and speaker lineup at womeninpr.com
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11441/250738_5850fbabc416d9aa_002full.jpg
Thank you to our conference partners Newsfile Corp a TMX Company; Agility PR Solutions; Dream Forever Hospitality; Spotlight West Communications; CN Floral Studio; Carol Spooner Portraits; Pink Pearl PR; Anokhi Life Media; EUPRERA, Content Marketing Institute, Women in Film and Television Toronto.
Media Contact:
Talia Beckett Davis
Founder and CEO
Canadian Women in Public Relations
American Women in Public Relations
media@womeninpr.com
womeninpr.com
About Women in PR North America
Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America®.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250738
SOURCE: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.