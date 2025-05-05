Havas Health Network: HAVAS LIFE EXPANDS GLOBAL PRESENCE WITH NEW AGENCY LAUNCH IN MIDDLE EAST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Health Network is proud to announce the launch of its newest office, Havas Life Middle East, further expanding the Havas Life group of agencies and reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class healthcare advertising and strategic communications in the MENA region. With a mission to inspire ideas and improve lives, Havas Life Middle East aligns with the global vision of Havas Life as the leading powerhouse of Havas Health. This expansion underscores Havas Life's dedication to delivering reach, strength, and speed while addressing the evolving needs of the world through impactful storytelling aimed at improving health outcomes.

Leading the Middle East office as Business Director is Carlo Nakhle, a seasoned expert with years of experience in the healthcare advertising industry. Carlo brings a wealth of expertise in managing multinational accounts across therapeutic areas, including Diabetes, Oncology, COPD, Asthma, Dermatology, and Weight Management. His track record of success working with leading pharmaceutical companies positions him as an invaluable asset to spearhead the agency's operations out of Dubai.

"This launch underscores our commitment to expanding Havas Life's footprint in regions where healthcare innovation is thriving-and where our clients are rapidly investing in multi-country growth across the Middle East," stated Charles Houdoux, CEO - APAC & LATAM of Havas Health Network. "With Carlo's leadership and our team's expertise, we're poised to deliver creative solutions that truly transform how healthcare brands connect with their audiences."

Havas Life Middle East will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including strategic brand planning, creative development, digital health innovation, multichannel marketing, patient engagement, and disease awareness campaigns.

The agency's launch aligns with Middle East's vision to become a global hub for healthcare innovation and excellence. By combining local insights with Havas Life's global expertise, the Middle East Village is well positioned to become a key player in the region's healthcare advertising landscape.

"The Middle East is a dynamic hub for healthcare innovation and growth, making it the perfect location for Havas Life's newest office to serve our clients around the region," shared Carlo Nakhle, Business Director, Havas Life Middle East. "Our goal is to create campaigns that not only resonate with healthcare professionals but also empower patients and communities across the region. I am thrilled to lead this venture and collaborate with our talented team to make a meaningful impact.

"The launch of Havas Life Middle East represents more than just a geographic expansion-it reflects our belief in the region's immense potential to shape the future of healthcare. With thriving innovation ecosystems across the Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and UAE, we're excited to bring our integrated approach to health communications to clients and communities throughout the Middle East," said Dany Naaman, CEO, Havas Middle East. "This is a pivotal step in strengthening our regional impact and delivering work that truly makes a difference in people's lives."

