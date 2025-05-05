The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic hosted its 34th "Innovation Day" focused on cybersecurity, presenting Decent Cybersecurity and its partner FREQUENTIS Solutions Services to ambassadors accredited in Slovakia.

In his opening remarks, Rastislav Chovanec, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, emphasized the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's challenging global environment:

"In a world facing multiple conflicts and global challenges, the security of the Slovak Republic and our citizens is extremely essential, not only in physical form but also in virtual space. Cooperation between the public and private sectors is absolutely necessary in defending against cyber attacks."

Decent Cybersecurity, a leading European provider of post-quantum security solutions, was highlighted for its expertise in post-quantum cryptography. The company develops proprietary algorithms and provides quantum-resistant cybersecurity solutions primarily focused on critical infrastructure, defense industry, and key sectors such as aviation, space, satellite communications, drones, and unmanned traffic management.

Matej Michalko, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Decent Cybersecurity, commented on the significance of the event: "We are honored to be featured at the Innovation Day alongside our valued partner FREQUENTIS Solutions Services. As cyber threats evolve in complexity, our post-quantum security solutions provide critical protection for the most sensitive infrastructure. This showcase reflects Slovakia's growing leadership in advanced cybersecurity technologies and our commitment to safeguarding digital assets across Europe and beyond."

With offices in Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, United Kingdom, and Ireland, Decent Cybersecurity distinguishes itself through innovative use of artificial intelligence and specialized database technology to enhance data protection, system integrity, and confidentiality for high-security sectors.

The company holds national, EU, and NATO "Secret" level security clearances and maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications, independently audited by TÜV SÜD. Decent Cybersecurity is also a certified provider of cybersecurity audits, certified by the National Security Authority.

The Innovation Day highlighted the synergistic partnership between Decent Cybersecurity and FREQUENTIS Solutions Services, which enables practical verification of Decent Cybersecurity's solutions and accelerates their market entry. FREQUENTIS Solutions Services specializes in information and communication systems for organizations with security-critical missions, including civil and military air traffic control, air defense, coast guard, police operations centers, firefighters, emergency medical services, public and maritime transport, and space research.

This showcase underscores Slovakia's growing prominence in the cybersecurity sector and the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing evolving cyber threats.

About Decent Cybersecurity

Decent Cybersecurity delivers advanced European cybersecurity solutions specializing in post-quantum security and critical infrastructure protection. The company is a forerunner in utilizing AI, post-quantum cryptography, and quantum-resistant blockchain for enhanced data protection. As a founding member of the Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic and recently joined member of the Council of Slovak Exporters, Decent Cybersecurity implements robust security protocols for critical infrastructure and sensitive data across multiple sectors.

About the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic is responsible for the country's foreign policy and international relations. The Ministry represents Slovak interests abroad, promotes economic cooperation, and supports Slovak businesses in international markets. Through initiatives like the Innovation Day series, the Ministry facilitates connections between Slovak companies and the international diplomatic community, showcasing the country's technological capabilities and fostering new business opportunities.

