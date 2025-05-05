Shelton, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC), (the "Company"), a leading clinical stage global pioneer in the development of broad-spectrum antivirals based on host-mimetic nanomedicine technology that viruses cannot escape, today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, taking place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Anil R. Diwan, President & Executive Chairman, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

About NanoViricides

The Company has developed a novel broad-spectrum antiviral drug, NV-387, that can treat many unrelated viral infections and could be as revolutionary as the development of penicillin to treat many bacterial infections. NV-387, has completed Phase I human clinical trial successfully. The Company is preparing an application for a Phase II human efficacy clinical trial of NV-387 for the treatment of MPox in African region. Additional clinical trials for RSV, Influenza, COVID and other respiratory infections are planned. NV-387 is expected to be active for treatment of Measles virus infection as well. Additionally, the Company has developed NV-HHV-1, a drug for treatment of almost all herpesvirus infections, and NV-HIV-1 for treatment of HIV/AIDS. The Company's technology uniquely enables drugs that the virus cannot escape from, despite constant changes in the virus that have stymied traditional antibodies vaccines and small therapeutics approaches. The overall market size for the above three products alone is in the range of $20 to $30 Billions.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $25 billion in capital across approximately 350 transactions through various product types.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250560

SOURCE: D.Boral Capital