Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Lars Dahlenborg has stepped down as President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Dahlenborg, a founding member of Hannan, will remain with the Company as a senior consultant for a six-month period to ensure a seamless transition.

Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and CEO, states: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Hannan team, I extend our sincere gratitude to Lars for his vision, dedication, and leadership as a founder and President of Hannan. His geological expertise and strategic direction have been instrumental in advancing our projects to their current promising stage. We respect Lars' decision and are thankful that he will continue to support the Company during this transition period, reflecting his ongoing commitment to Hannan's success."

The Company does not plan to immediately fill the President role, having strategically expanded its leadership capabilities over the last year. Hannan has strengthened its local management and technical teams under the guidance of Company Director and Peru General Manager Katty Vargas, positioning the Company to effectively execute its upcoming exploration initiatives.

Hannan is fully permitted and prepared to commence drill testing of the substantial porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold mineral systems at the Ricardo Herrera, Vista Alegre, and Sortilegio prospects within the Belen area of the Valiente Project, Peru. Drilling operations are scheduled to begin in the second week of May 2025.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a resource and exploration company discovering and developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

