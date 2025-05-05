The California State Assembly's Utilities and Energy Committee has passed an amended bill to end net metering for homes with solar once they are sold. From pv magazine USA The California State Assembly's Utilities and Energy Committee has voted 10-4 to pass an amended version of Assembly Bill 942, which seeks to cut compensation rates for existing rooftop solar customers that send electricity to the grid. The bill requires homes with rooftop solar that are sold or transferred to be shifted off their net energy metering plans, reducing the expected bill savings from the system. AB 942, as originally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...