Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Dow Jones News
05.05.2025 13:21 Uhr
Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) 
Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
05-May-2025 / 12:50 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 02-May-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.8153 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82854 
CODE: XCOG LN 
ISIN: LU1981860585 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1981860585 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     XCOG LN 
LEI Code:   549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 
Sequence No.: 386301 
EQS News ID:  2130130 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2130130&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2025 06:50 ET (10:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
