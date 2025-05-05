Simplilearn Partners with Virginia Tech to Launch Professional Certificate Program in Project Management

PLANO, Texas, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, today announced its collaboration with Virginia Tech to launch the Professional Certificate Program in Project Management . This advanced program is designed to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive in today's complex project management environment.

The program provides a deep dive into traditional and Agile methodologies, preparing participants to manage projects from initiation to closure effectively. Key certifications offered within the program include Project Management Professional (PMP), Agile Scrum Master, and the skills needed to implement a Project Management Office (PMO). With real-world case studies, hands-on projects, and live virtual classes, learners will develop the expertise to lead teams, optimize workflows, and ensure successful project outcomes.

Enrolled learners will learn core project management principles and strategies while learning how to apply cutting-edge tools such as Microsoft Project 2021 and generative AI technologies. With access to up to 146 PDUs (Professional Development Units) and the opportunity to earn certifications recognized by the Project Management Institute (PMI), this program will help professionals accelerate their career growth in IT, healthcare, construction, and manufacturing.

In addition to the core modules, the program offers electives such as Generative AI in Project and Quality Management, PMI Risk Management Professional, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and a Masterclass led by Virginia Tech faculty. These electives ensure learners stay ahead of industry trends and acquire advanced skills to manage risks, optimize projects, and lead digital transformation initiatives.

Graduates of the program will receive a certificate of completion, a digital badge from Virginia Tech, and certificates from Simplilearn for courses completed. This dual recognition will be a powerful credential for professionals looking to elevate their careers.

Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "We are delighted to partner with Virginia Tech to offer this specialized program, combining Simplilearn's immersive learning approach with Virginia Tech's renowned academic expertise. With PMI forecasting a 33% increase in demand for project management professionals by 2027, particularly in industries like IT, healthcare, and construction, this collaboration is perfectly timed. The program offers a flexible, hands-on learning experience that equips professionals with the latest tools and strategies, ensuring they are prepared to lead and manage complex projects in today's rapidly evolving industries."

Ms. Shelly Jobst, Director Continuing and Professional Education, Virginia Tech, said, "At Virginia Tech, we are committed to delivering top tier education that empowers professionals to drive innovation and achieve operational excellence. Our collaboration with Simplilearn underscores our dedication to equipping learners with the expertise needed to lead transformational projects. This program integrates traditional methodologies with digital Lean strategies, enabling professionals to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and foster sustainable growth within their organizations."

As the digital landscape progresses, Simplilearn stays dedicated to providing innovative learning opportunities that empower individuals with the expertise required to thrive. The collaboration with Virginia Tech highlights Simplilearn's dedication to promoting career growth and shaping the future of the workforce.

About Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech, founded in 1872, is a renowned public research university located in Blacksburg, Virginia. It offers diverse academic programs, with strong emphasis on engineering, business, agriculture, and sciences. Known for its hands-on learning and cutting-edge research in areas like cybersecurity, robotics, and renewable energy, Virginia Tech fosters innovation and practical skills. The university's motto, "Ut Prosim" (That I May Serve), highlights its commitment to community service and global impact. With strong industry partnerships and a broad alumni network, Virginia Tech prepares students to succeed in an ever-changing workforce and contributes to the advancement of knowledge and technology.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is a leading digital economy skills training provider. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training through 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and academic leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

