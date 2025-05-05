Kootenay Silver Inc.: Kootenay Silver Reports Drill Results from Columba Project, Chihuahua, Mexico: Highs to 7,630 gpt Silver and 30.57% Combined Lead-Zinc

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce latest drill results from its Columba High-Grade Silver Project, including assays from the D-Vein. Highlights feature grades up to 7,630 gpt silver and 30.57% combined lead-zinc, representing the deepest intercepts and highest silver and lead-zinc values reported to date from the D-Vein.

Plans, maps and sections are available on Kootenay's website here.

Highlights from the D-Vein include:

Hole CDH-25-199

D-Vein was encountered at 360 meters vertically below surface and returned the new record high value for that structure;

620 gpt silver, 0.31 gpt gold, 1.01% lead and 3.61% zinc over 16.50 meters (5.78 meters estimated true width ("etw")) from 405.50 meters downhole including; 1,775 gpt silver, 0.62 gpt gold, 2.34% lead and 9.26% zinc over 5.50 meters core length (1.93 metres etw) includes individual sample intervals of; 2,920 gpt silver, 1.12 gpt gold, 7.78% lead and 29.30% zinc over 0.55 meters core length (0.19m etw) 7,630 gpt silver, 1.08 gpt gold, 5.47% lead and 25.10% zinc over 0.55 meters core length (0.19m etw) 5,620 gpt silver, 1.98 gpt gold, 2.23% lead and 22.60% zinc over 0.5 meters core length (0.18m etw)

from 405.50 meters downhole including; Drilled from the footwall side of D-Vein, Hole-199 intercepted a broad mineralized envelope almost from surface containing formal veins (including "G-Vein" roughly parallel to D-Vein) and weak stockwork veining with some internal waste zones averaging 28 gpt silver, 0.06% lead and 0.2% zinc (silver capped at 1,500 gpt) within a broad 408.12 meters long interval (143 meters etw) from 15.88 meters downhole.

CDH-24-196A, as well as holes 196 and 196B represent directional drillholes on the western most extent of D-Vein drilling, all three intercepted a well mineralized calcite-quartz vein located in the hangingwall of the formal D-Vein structure.

Hole CDH-24-196A

123 gpt silver, 0.09% lead and 0.25% zinc over 84 meters core length (63 meters etw) from 192 meters downhole including; Two hangingwall vein with high grades above D-Vein. 1,525 gpt silver, 1.23% lead and 3.27% zinc over 0.92 meters (0.75 meters etw) in a hangingwall vein. 794 gpt silver, 0.74% lead and 6.92% zinc over 0.94 meters (0.75 meters etw) from 206.80 meters downhole in a hangingwall vein. 245 gpt silver, 0.17 gpt gold, 0.16% lead and 0.21% zinc over 22.45 meters (16.50 meters etw) on D-Vein, includes; 282 gpt silver, 0.27 gpt gold, 0.22% lead and 0.28% zinc over 13.45 meters (9.89 meters etw) includes; 460 gpt silver, 0.78 gpt gold, 0.49% lead and 0.66% zinc over 2.49 meters (1.83 meters etw). 585 gpt silver, 0.49 gpt gold, 0.34% lead and 0.56% zinc over 0.82 meters (0.73 meters etw).

from 192 meters downhole including;

Hole CDH-24-196

8 meters (5.15 meters etw.) of 104 gpt silver.

Three narrow hanging wall veins grading 204, 344 and 378 gpt silver.

Hole CDH-24- 196B

Important hole extends vertical height of system to over 540 meters from previously known 350 meters. Shows excellent depth potential for D-Vein. Hit a wide 4.5-meter cavity within D-Vein. Despite cavity hit 16.75 meters (6.5 meters etw.) of 2.78% lead+zinc and 16 gpt silver. 300 meters between 196B and 196A

extends vertical height of system to over

Hole CDH 24- 195B

Encountered a wide 13 meter cavity in D Vein.

With Cavity loss still intercepted 96 gpt silver over 4.1 meters. (1.71 meters etw), 0.45 gpt gold and 2.22% lead + zinc within a broad 19.8 meters (8.3 meters etw) of 43 gpt silver, 0.16 gpt gold and 0.43 % zinc.

of 43 gpt silver, 0.16 gpt gold and 0.43 % zinc. High grade hanging wall vein with 308 gpt silver over 3 meters. May correspond to similar veins in holes CDH 24-175 with 8 meters of 270 gpt silver and CDH 24-173 with 2 meters of 401 gpt silver and 2.49 meters of 377 gpt silver that are 60 and 180 meters away.

May correspond to similar veins in holes CDH 24-175 with 8 meters of 270 gpt silver and CDH 24-173 with 2 meters of 401 gpt silver and 2.49 meters of 377 gpt silver that are 60 and 180 meters away. Returned elevated gold values including 0.70 meters (0.29 meters etw) of 2.60 gpt gold from 402.9 meters downhole

Compilation and validation of the completed database is underway in advance of work toward calculation of a maiden resource expected to primarily include F, D and B-Vein.

Kootenay's President & CEO, James McDonald states, "Incredible assays in hole 199 of 620 gpt silver and 4.6% lead-zinc leaves the D-Vein wide open to depth. Further this hole combined with holes 125, 119, 110, 137, 138, 139, 140 and 141 all of which hit excellent grades and widths define a thickened enriched zone plunging to depth. Another great hole is CDH-24-196A that carries very thick medium grades." Mr. McDonald adds "Hole 195B may be the most important. Even though it hit a cavity in the vein it extends the minimum depth of the vein to over 500 vertical meters with decent grades even with a large portion of the vein lost presumably to dissolution. It also is over 300 meters below 196A. This bodes well for the depth extent across the property".

The current drill results from drill holes CDH-24-195 to 211 are tabulated below. Click to view the drill plan, long section, and cross sections - D Vein, Jupiter Vein, and Ojo Vein.

Hole ID From (meters) To (meters) Interval (meters) etw(1) Silver gpt Gold gpt Pb% Zn% Geologic Intersection CDH-24-195 7.15 10.11 2.96 2.47 64 0.01 0.02 0.04 Hangingwall stockwork veining CDH-24-195A 112.00 158.20 46.20 23.1 31 - 0.02 0.05 Hangingwall stockwork veining CDH-24-195B 254.84 257.84 3.00 2.88 308 0.01 0.17 1.96 Hangingwall vein to D VEIN AND 385.00 404.88 19.88 8.30 43 0.16 0.09 0.42 D VEIN System and Cavity (core loss 390-403) INCL 402.90 403.60 0.70 0.29 67 2.60 0.53 3.70 VEIN AND 429.90 434.00 4.10 1.71 96 0.45 0.71 1.51 Stockwork Zone in D Footwall INCL 429.90 432.00 2.10 0.88 120 0.32 0.82 1.30 Stockwork Zone in D Footwall CDH-24-196 174.35 175.50 1.15 0.74 344 - 0.91 0.17 Hangingwall vein to D VEIN AND 186.00 187.00 1.00 0.64 378 - 0.26 0.80 Hangingwall vein to D VEIN AND 232.15 232.65 0.50 0.32 204 0.01 0.10 1.30 Hangingwall vein to D VEIN AND 294.00 302.00 8.00 5.15 104 0.01- 0.11 0.16 DVEIN CDH-24-196A 192.00 276.00 84.00 63.00 123 0.05 0.09 0.25 D VEIN Envelope INCL 201.58 202.50 0.92 0.69 1,525 0.01 1.23 3.27 Hangingwall Vein AND 206.80 207.74 0.94 0.71 794 0.01 0.74 6.92 Hangingwall Vein AND 252.00 274.45 22.45 16.50 245 0.17 0.16 0.21 D VEIN Stockwork and Vein INCL 259.00 272.45 13.45 9.89 282 0.27 0.22 0.28 D VEIN Stockwork and Vein INCL 270.33 272.82 2.49 1.83 460 0.78 0.49 0.66 D VEIN Stockwork and Vein INCL 272.00 272.82 0.82 0.60 585 0.49 0.34 0.56 D VEIN CDH-24-196B 170.00 170.61 0.61 0.24 227 0.02 0.20 0.24 Hanging wall vein AND 219.75 220.50 0.75 0.30 153 - 0.05 0.15 Hanging wall vein AND 239.52 240.14 0.62 0.25 199 0.01 0.37 1.19 Hanging wall vein AND 570.00 586.75 16.75 6.50 16 0.02 1.00 1.78 D VEIN and 4.5m Cavity CDH-24-197 338.00 359.00 21.00 13.40 108 0.02 0.13 0.37 D VEIN INCL 356.00 358.00 3.00 2.01 286 0.01 0.40 1.19 D VEIN CDH-25-198 438.00 447.25 9.25 6.10 65 0.10 0.33 2.66 D VEIN INCL 442.08 442.75 0.67 0.44 188 0.06 3.08 3.03 D VEIN CDH-25-199 15.88 424.00 408.12 142.84 28 0.02 0.06 0.20 Broad mineralized envelope INCL 75.50 76.00 0.50 0.25 146 0.15 0.13 0.17 Stockwork veining AND 91.05 98.70 7.65 3.83 96 - 0.07 0.13 G VEIN AND 354.00 356.00 2.00 0.70 325 0.01 0.13 0.25 Footwall stockwork veining INCL 405.50 422.0 16.50 5.78 620 0.31 1.01 3.61 D VEIN SYSTEM AND 405.50 411.0 5.50 1.93 1,775 0.62 2.34 9.26 D VEIN INCL 406.45 407.0 0.55 0.19 2,920 1.12 7.78 29.30 D VEIN INCL 407.00 407.6 0.55 0.19 7,630 1.08 5.47 25.10 D VEIN INCL 407.55 408.1 0.50 0.18 5,620 1.98 2.23 22.60 D VEIN CDH-25-200 178.00 180.00 2.00 1.11 118 0.01 0.07 0.14 Veining Footwall to D Vein AND 263.00 344.00 81.00 44.79 25 - 0.02 0.06 Broad Stockwork zone footwall to D INCL 280.50 281.00 0.50 0.28 153 0.01 0.04 0.27 Broad Stockwork zone footwall to D AND 401.00 420.00 19.00 10.50 92 0.01 0.17 0.32 D VEIN SYSTEM INCL 402.00 417.00 15.00 8.30 103 0.01 0.18 0.37 D VEIN SYSTEM INCL 403.10 405.65 2.55 1.41 248 0.02 0.35 0.81 D VEIN INCL 403.10 404.00 0.90 0.50 388 0.04 0.64 1.48 D VEIN CDH-25-201 157.00 157.50 0.50 0.21 294 0.01 0.12 0.18 Footwall Vein to D Vein AND 278.89 279.44 0.55 0.24 260 0.01 0.76 0.99 Footwall Vein to D Vein AND 300.00 302.00 2.00 0.86 156 0.01 0.14 0.75 Footwall Vein to D Vein AND 392.00 416.00 24.00 10.30 72 0.02 0.15 0.35 D VEIN SYSTEM INCL 406.80 414.30 7.50 3.22 107 0.03 0.19 0.62 D VEIN INCL 406.80 408.30 1.50 0.64 155 0.01 0.09 0.49 D VEIN CDH-25-202 288.25 290.85 2.60 0.78 156 0.01 0.11 0.43 G VEIN AND 372.10 373.65 1.55 0.47 179 0.01 0.25 0.98 Footwall Vein to D AND 380.30 381.60 1.30 0.39 529 0.02 0.36 0.93 Footwall Vein to D AND 496.00 509.65 13.65 4.10 118 0.07 0.10 0.76 D VEIN SYSTEM INCL 500.00 501.00 1.00 0.30 180 0.08 0.04 0.46 D VEIN INCL 505.00 506.00 1.00 0.30 171 0.47 0.39 2.35 D VEIN CDH-25-203 391.00 395.00 4.00 1.12 175 - 0.12 0.39 Footwall Vein to D AND 401.00 410.00 9.00 2.52 119 - 0.06 0.20 Footwall Vein to D AND 445.00 455.10 10.10 2.81 89 - 0.05 0.21 D VEIN SYSTEM INCL 449.00 450.00 1.00 0.28 198 - 0.05 0.33 D VEIN INCL 454.50 455.10 0.60 0.17 199 - 0.08 0.48 D VEIN CDH-25-204

NSI





-



F2 Flexure "Ojo Zone" CDH-25-205

NSI





-



F2 Flexure "Ojo Zone" CDH-25-206

NSI





-



F2 Flexure "Ojo Zone" CDH-25-207 282.95 283.70 0.75

1,040 - 0.91 2.34 F2 Flexure "Ojo Zone" CDH-25-208

NSI





-



Jupiter Zone CDH-25-209

NSI





-



Jupiter Zone CDH-25-210 168.30 168.80 0.50

247 - 0.12 0.22 Jupiter Zone AND 243.40 244.03 0.63

103 - 0.02 0.21 Jupiter Zone CDH-25-211

NSI





-



Jupiter Zone

1 Estimated true widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures. NSI - No Significant Intercepts

Holes CDH-25-195 to 203 targeted extensions either on strike or at depth on D-Vein. Hole CDH-196B encountered difficult drilling conditions at the target depth, with loose ground and cavities causing recovery problems resulting in a significant loss of core in the target interval. Eight pure exploration holes on conceptual and extension targets include Drillholes CDH-25-204 to 207 that targeted the "Ojo Zone" a flexure along the eastern projection of F-Vein recognized in LiDAR data and confirmed by mapping at surface. Veining was encountered in all four holes with the best being 1,040 gpt silver and 3.25% lead + zinc over 0.75 meters in hole CDH-25-207. Drillholes CDH-25-208 to 211 represent continuation of a systematic, wide spaced exploratory test of promising veins/breccias mapped on surface, in this case testing the "Jupiter Zone". These holes mark the northermost drilling on the property to date.

The current drill program is now complete having surpassed the proposed 20,000 meters phase, which commenced earlier in 2024. Data for use in modelling work is cut off at this time. Database validation and compilation is underway as is preliminary work on the calculation of a maiden resource estimate at Columba. Drilling completed in the last 12 months forms the second phase of a larger, staged program planned to total 50,000 meters.

A comprehensive list of drill results completed on the Columba Property since 2019 may be viewed here: Columba Drill Results.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that during the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, pursuant to an "at-the-market" equity distribution program (the "ATM Program") established under to a prospectus supplement dated July 4, 2024, the Company issued 120,800 common shares ("Offered Shares") at an average price of $1.0487 per Offered Share. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $126,689 and aggregate commissions payable of $3,167 to Research Capital Corporation (who acted as agent), resulting in aggregate net proceeds to the Company of $123,521.

For more information regarding the ATM Program, please see the Company's news release dated July 10, 2024.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the "United States " or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States " or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Columba Project

The Columba project is a classic high grade epithermal vein system. That management believes is a newly recognized vein district. It is typical in character and size of other vein districts in Mexico known to have deposited significant resources of silver or gold such as La Chispas and Panuco.

Hosted within a volcanic caldera setting, the surface extent of mapped veins measures roughly 4 kilometres by 3 kilometres. Vein mineralization occurs over a minimum vertical extent of 350 meters as shown by drilling. The veins appear to be intermediate sulfidation veins indicating the potential for depths exceeding 700 meters of vertical extent. This remains to be tested, and all veins remain open to depth.

The veins cut every known rock type on the project and the veins or vein structures can be traced across the highest elevations of the caldera. This indicates veins formed late in caldera history. As elevation increases vein development becomes irregular eventually being replaced by breccias at the higher elevations. Silver grades diminish with increasing elevation right down to background values. Correspondingly silver grades increase with depth from background at higher elevations to highs of kilograms per tonne at depth. It is evident from these features that the vein system has undergone almost no erosion and so whatever silver was deposited originally is largely still there.

A general rule of thumb on the project is at levels deeper than 1,750 meters above sea level is where good grades begin to appear. This is what is referred to as the grade line.

Prior to Kootenay Silver no exploration had occurred at Columba in nearly 40 years. Historically there were two periods of mining on one of the veins referred to as the F Vein. The first being in the early 1900's when underground development included 6 drifts (tunnels) at different levels coming off a 200-meter-deep shaft. This work was halted by the Mexican Revolution. Then a second brief period of mining occurred around 1958 to 1960 when a small private company used the old development to mine. It is estimated that around 100,000 tonnes were mined.

Kootenay acquired 100% of the project and has completed detailed mapping, lidar, and airborne magnetic surveys along with over 49,000 meters of drilling in over 200 holes across various veins. The company also has a 24-year surface access agreement that includes annual and other payments and allows for both exploration and exploitation. The agreement covers all the mineralized areas drilled to date.

Sampling and QA/QC at Columba

All technical information for the Columba exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken from core cut in half with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists and engineers. Samples are then labeled, placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The Company inserts blanks, standards and duplicates at regular intervals as follows. On average a blank is inserted every 100 samples beginning at the start of sampling and again when leaving the mineral zone. Standards are inserted when entering the potential mineralized zone and in the middle of them, on average one in every 25 samples is a standard. Duplicates are taken in the mineralized intervals at an average 2 duplicates for each hole.

The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish. All drilling reported is HQ core and was completed by Globextools, S.A. de C.V. of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Mr. Dale Brittliffe, BSc. P. Geol., Vice President, Exploration of Kootenay Silver, is the Company's nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Brittliffe is not independent of Kootenay Silver.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at May 4, 2025. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The SEC sets rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.