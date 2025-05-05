Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2025 13:50 Uhr
New State of the Brand Global Digest Unveils Strategies to Build Resilient Brands

Finanznachrichten News

State of the Brand is a global digest that distills actionable insights and strategic interventions from ten marketing and brand experts spanning six countries, offering a concise, cross-border playbook to elevate modern brand thinking.

ABU DHABI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / State of the Brand 2025, a comprehensive digest featuring insights, practical guidance, and strategic perspectives from ten marketing and brand thought leaders across six countries, has been released. Curated by Anand Sankara Narayanan, CMO at Finance House Group based in Abu Dhabi, this second edition builds on last year's momentum, the publication shows business leaders how purposeful brand strategy can drive growth amid rapidly shifting consumer behaviors, cultural dynamics, and technological disruption.

Five themes that matter

  1. Branding in a Fragmented World - maintaining coherence across a sprawling array of channels

  2. Humanizing Technology in Branding - balancing AI efficiency with authentic human touch

  3. Regenerative Branding & Sustainability - moving beyond "net-positive" to truly restorative practice

  4. Emotional Branding in B2B - injecting depth, relevance, and trust into rational decision journeys

  5. Personalized, Trust-Centered Experiences - using data ethically to create one-to-one brand moments

Each article under these themes delivers actionable advice, real-world examples, and forward-looking strategies, making it an indispensable resource for founders, CMOs, and marketers intent on building compelling brands.

A convergence of global expertise

This edition draws on the perspectives of senior marketers, academics, sustainability specialists, and creative strategists, collectively spanning North America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Their combined expertise covers hyper-localized marketing, regenerative growth models, AI-driven personalization, and emotionally resonant storytelling-demonstrating how diverse viewpoints can converge into unified brand wisdom.

Collectively, the authors address the multi-layered nature of branding - tackling fragmentation, trust-building, sustainability, and technology, while emphasizing brand integrity, authenticity, and the role of human insight in an AI-driven world.

"Our aim with this edition," says Anand Narayanan, Curator "is to show how brands can adapt in real time-whether facing hyper-local challenges or stewarding a global identity-by capturing the intersection of shifting consumer behavior, cultural nuance, and technological change."

Industry attention

Within days of release, State of the Brand has been downloaded by executives across global technology, consumer-goods, entertainment, telecommunications, and financial-services sectors. Marketing and business professionals in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific have likewise added the digest to their must-read lists.

Digest creative credits

  • Curator - Anand Sankara Narayanan

  • Creative Director - Diya Susan Pallikal

  • Creative Strategist - Prashanth Sridhar

  • Illustrator & Visual Artist - Edduchuy

Availability and download

"State of the Brand 2025" is now available for free download at www.stateofthebrand.org

About State of the Brand
State of the Brand is an independent, annual digest curated by Anand Sankara Narayanan, CMO at Finance House in Abu Dhabi. Created for founders, CMOs, and marketers worldwide, the publication assembles thought leaders across continents to share actionable insights, data-backed perspectives, and forward-looking strategies on every facet of modern brand building. Each edition unites diverse voices to help businesses navigate shifting consumer behaviors, cultural dynamics, and technological change, making the digest a trusted resource for elevating brand thinking and driving sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Organization: State of the Brand
Contact Person Name: Anand Sankara Narayanan
Website: https://www.stateofthebrand.org
Email: anandh.inbox@gmail.com
City: Abu Dhabi
Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: State of the Brand



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-state-of-the-brand-global-digest-unveils-strategies-to-build-resil-1023478

