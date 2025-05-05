Spartalis Capital / IL LOKO Management: Spartalis Capital Introduces IL LOKO Management, Record Label Created By Dominican Artist Luigui Bleand

Spartalis Capital unveils IL LOKO Management, a global record label founded by Luigui Bleand, with investor relations by Mariya Spartalis, merging artistry, technology and finance.

CANNES, FR / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Spartalis Capital today announces the addition of IL LOKO Management to its portfolio of musical ventures, unveiling an unprecedented concept in the entertainment industry. Founded by the acclaimed "catalogue architect" Luigui Bleand, with investor relations led by internationally renowned banker Mariya Spartalis, IL LOKO Management operates from its headquarters in Milan (Italy) and Miami (United States), with a strategic outpost in Dubai to serve Middle Eastern markets.

Photo: Spartalis & Bleand at the Millionaire Concept Awards, Baku, Azerbaijan

This label and creative-development platform has been established to revolutionise the traditional music-business model by combining Bleand's artistic vision and proven track record with proprietary tools for real-time audience analytics, CRM automation and blockchain-based smart contracts, ensuring investors a transparent participatory experience and optimised return potential. Through IL LOKO Management, Spartalis Capital reinforces its commitment to projects that marry talent, advanced technology and financial robustness, setting a new global standard of excellence.

Photo: Luigui Bleand with the Millionaire Concept team in Baku, Azerbaijan



Luigui Bleand, born in Montecristi (Dominican Republic) in 1991 of Dominican and Haitian heritage and now based in Italy, stands out as a pioneering "catalogue architect." Over the past decade, he has founded Bleand Style Recordings (administered by Sony Music Entertainment) and launched Harley Boys Entertainment under Warner Music Group, producing dozens of chart-topping tracks that have opened new markets across Europe, Latin America and the United States.

Most recently, Bleand took centre stage at the Millionaire Concept Awards gala in Baku - an exclusive event that brings together the world's foremost business magnates, cultural icons and innovators. His electrifying performance - fusing the vibrant rhythms of his Dominican roots with cutting-edge production - underscored his emergence as a global phenomenon and demonstrated the power of his "catalogue engineering" approach: leveraging blockchain smart contracts to automate royalty allocations for streaming, film, advertising and gaming. Our participation in this landmark gala - where executive Mariya Spartalis was also honoured for her leadership in global finance - cemented IL LOKO Management's reputation as an innovative bridge between artistic vision and financial strategy.

Photo: Mariya Spartalis presents Luigui Bleand at the EU press conference

At the helm of IL LOKO Management's financial and strategic framework is Mariya Spartalis, who brings over twenty years of elite private-banking experience. After directing Credit Suisse's Vienna office and founding the CEE Desk at Falcon Private Bank in Zurich, Mariya launched Spartalis Capital in 2024. Her firm now manages more than €2 000 million for royal families, ultra-high-net-worth clients and global institutions. Voted Businesswoman of the Year 2024 in Dubai and honoured at the Millionaire Show in Baku, Mariya is a regular speaker at Davos and a pioneer in DeFi, blockchain financing and growth-equity solutions. Her formidable investor network underpins IL LOKO Management's solid financial support and absolute transparency.

At its core, IL LOKO Management operates a proprietary technology stack: a real-time audience analytics engine that optimises ad spend on Spotify, YouTube Music and social channels; an automated CRM that tailors fan engagement at scale; and blockchain-based smart contracts ensuring full provenance of licences and royalty splits. On the corporate side, IL LOKO Management structures special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) in partnership with leading family offices and private-equity funds, targeting a 30-40 % annual IRR and delivering quarterly reports on streaming KPIs, engagement metrics and revenue performance.

The inaugural project under IL LOKO Management's banner is the album AM BACK, scheduled for simultaneous release on all major digital platforms in Q3 2025. The rollout will feature a series of hybrid showcases - both live and streamed - in Milan, Miami and Dubai, complemented by exclusive investor gatherings in Cannes and Zurich. A seed investment round for AM BACK is now open, with limited spaces and preferential terms for partners seeking to back a high-impact cultural asset with sustainable returns.

"With IL LOKO Management, we have created an ecosystem where every track, every campaign and every territory are engineered as vectors of global growth," says Mariya Spartalis.

"My music becomes a tangible asset-each track, each campaign and each territory a source of real value," adds Luigui Bleand.

