Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Litum Launches PathAware: A New Standard in Forklift Safety With Tagless, Scalable Proximity Detection

Finanznachrichten News

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Litum, a global leader in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), today announced the release of PathAware, a new forklift safety solution designed to reduce collision risks and improve operational awareness, all without relying on wearable tags, complex installations, or expensive cameras.

At a time when industrial safety regulations are tightening and operational demands are rising, PathAware redefines what forklift safety should look like: frictionless, reliable, and future-ready.

Unlike traditional systems that depend on wearables, fixed infrastructure, or camera networks, PathAware uses AI-enhanced sensors and UWB-enabled vehicle tags mounted directly on forklifts. This setup delivers true 360-degree situational awareness in all environments - day or night - with no need for line-of-sight, human intervention, or operator compliance.

"We designed PathAware to make forklift safety smarter and more scalable," said Ozgur Ulku, CEO of Litum. "It's a system that works out of the box and grows with you."

What sets PathAware apart from other solutions in the market:

  • Tagless by Design:
    No wearable tags required. PathAware's AI-enhanced sensors automatically detect pedestrians, obstacles, and other vehicles - eliminating risks tied to human error, non-compliance, or equipment oversight.

  • 360° Coverage:
    Using advanced sensor fusion and UWB technologies, PathAware delivers continuous 360° detection without relying on line-of-sight. It effectively "sees" around corners, through obstructions, and in blind spots, ensuring safer navigation even in crowded aisles or low-visibility areas.

  • Plug-and-Play Installation:
    Self-contained with onboard processing and alerts, PathAware requires no external infrastructure or networking. Simply install, power up, and start protecting your operations - no complex setup needed.

  • Reliable in All Conditions:
    Built for tough industrial conditions, PathAware maintains precise detection performance across changing light, dust, temperature, and weather - outperforming camera-based systems that depend on visibility.

  • Scalable to RTLS:
    The system can be upgraded over time with optional modules - such as geofencing, location-based analytics, and full-facility RTLS - allowing businesses to start with safety and scale toward operational intelligence.

  • Cost-Efficient & Adaptive:
    Without the need for networked anchors or camera installations, PathAware offers a high ROI and faster time to safety - ideal for dynamic or cost-sensitive environments.

PathAware delivers a cost-effective alternative to camera-based and infrastructure-heavy systems - while meeting rising safety standards and compliance expectations across global markets.

As workplace safety demands continue to grow, PathAware offers companies a practical and future-ready solution - one that starts with protecting lives and paves the way for smarter, more connected operations.

Contact Information:

Dilge Imer
Marketing Communications Lead
media@litum.com

.

SOURCE: Litum



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/litum-launches-pathaware-a-new-standard-in-forklift-safety-with-1014968

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.