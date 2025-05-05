Litum Launches PathAware: A New Standard in Forklift Safety With Tagless, Scalable Proximity Detection

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Litum, a global leader in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), today announced the release of PathAware, a new forklift safety solution designed to reduce collision risks and improve operational awareness, all without relying on wearable tags, complex installations, or expensive cameras.

At a time when industrial safety regulations are tightening and operational demands are rising, PathAware redefines what forklift safety should look like: frictionless, reliable, and future-ready.

Unlike traditional systems that depend on wearables, fixed infrastructure, or camera networks, PathAware uses AI-enhanced sensors and UWB-enabled vehicle tags mounted directly on forklifts. This setup delivers true 360-degree situational awareness in all environments - day or night - with no need for line-of-sight, human intervention, or operator compliance.

"We designed PathAware to make forklift safety smarter and more scalable," said Ozgur Ulku, CEO of Litum. "It's a system that works out of the box and grows with you."

What sets PathAware apart from other solutions in the market:

Tagless by Design:

No wearable tags required. PathAware's AI-enhanced sensors automatically detect pedestrians, obstacles, and other vehicles - eliminating risks tied to human error, non-compliance, or equipment oversight.

360° Coverage:

Using advanced sensor fusion and UWB technologies, PathAware delivers continuous 360° detection without relying on line-of-sight. It effectively "sees" around corners, through obstructions, and in blind spots, ensuring safer navigation even in crowded aisles or low-visibility areas.

Plug-and-Play Installation:

Self-contained with onboard processing and alerts, PathAware requires no external infrastructure or networking. Simply install, power up, and start protecting your operations - no complex setup needed.

Reliable in All Conditions:

Built for tough industrial conditions, PathAware maintains precise detection performance across changing light, dust, temperature, and weather - outperforming camera-based systems that depend on visibility.

Scalable to RTLS:

The system can be upgraded over time with optional modules - such as geofencing, location-based analytics, and full-facility RTLS - allowing businesses to start with safety and scale toward operational intelligence.

Cost-Efficient & Adaptive:

Without the need for networked anchors or camera installations, PathAware offers a high ROI and faster time to safety - ideal for dynamic or cost-sensitive environments.

PathAware delivers a cost-effective alternative to camera-based and infrastructure-heavy systems - while meeting rising safety standards and compliance expectations across global markets.

As workplace safety demands continue to grow, PathAware offers companies a practical and future-ready solution - one that starts with protecting lives and paves the way for smarter, more connected operations.

