Clean Air Industries Announces Acquisition of RTT Engineered Solutions

ROME, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Clean Air Industries, a leading U.S. manufacturer of industrial and educational air filtration systems, is proud to announce the acquisition of RTT Engineered Solutions - formerly known as Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions - based in Rockwall, Texas. RTT is a well-established market leader in paint booths, powder booths, ovens, air makeup units (AMUs), and integrated finishing solutions for industrial applications.

This acquisition significantly broadens Clean Air Industries' product portfolio, enabling the company to offer one of the most comprehensive suites of solutions in the industrial and educational manufacturing sectors. By integrating RTT's finishing solutions with Clean Air's robust air filtration technologies, the company is uniquely positioned to serve every phase of the manufacturing process.

"The driving force behind this acquisition is the exceptional value we can now deliver across the industrial air landscape," said Part Willings, CEO of Clean Air Industries. "Together, we provide an unmatched end-to-end solution-from laser and plasma cutting with precision dust collection, to welding with fume extraction, machining with oil mist filtration, and finishing with advanced spray booths and ovens. No other provider in our industry offers this breadth of integrated solutions to its customers."

"Our goal has always been to deliver equipment that stands the test of time-engineered for the rigorous demands of high-production environments. We pride ourselves on being customer-centric and service-driven. In that respect, we're fully aligned with Clean Air Industries and view this acquisition as a natural evolution of our shared values and long-term vision," said Eric Jones, CEO of RTT Engineered Solutions.

Clean Air Industries remains anchored in its core values: quality, integrity, care, and service. With the addition of RTT's finishing equipment, the company is further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for comprehensive, American-made air filtration and finishing solutions.

About RTT Engineered Solutions:

RTT Engineered Solutions, headquartered in Rockwall, Texas, is a leading manufacturer of industrial finishing equipment, including paint booths, powder booths, ovens, air makeup units (AMUs), and other solution components. Established in 1997 as Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions, the company rebranded to RTT Engineered Solutions in 2020, maintaining its commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable products to a global clientele. For more information, please visit www.rttsolutions.com.

About Clean Air Industries:

Headquartered in Rome, Georgia, Clean Air Industries is a leading U.S. manufacturer of air filtration equipment for industrial and educational environments. Its recent acquisition of RTT Engineered Solutions has significantly broadened the company's product range and technical capabilities, further strengthening its role as a trusted provider in the air filtration sector. For more information, please visit www.clean-air.com.

