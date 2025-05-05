Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Portal Selected as Finalist for Banking Tech Awards USA

Innovative Loan Application Processing Solution is Shortlisted in the "Best Auto and Equipment LendTech" Category

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that its Inovatec Portal loan application processing interface has been named a finalist in the Banking Tech Awards USA 2025 competition. The solution is shortlisted in the "Best Auto and Equipment LendTech" category. Award winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on May 29 in New York City.

Managed by Informa Connect, one of the largest technology marketing firms in the world, Banking Tech Awards USA recognizes leading technology developers and financial institutions for creating new approaches and solutions to satisfy complex industry needs. The awards nomination process requires applicants to provide tangible proof that these innovations have been successfully deployed in-market, and are delivering quantifiable results. In its nomination of Inovatec Portal, the company cited two powersports lenders that are using the portal to increase the number of applications processed, as well as loans booked.

"We are honored that the Banking Tech Awards USA judges recognize how Inovatec Portal substantially improves the loan application process and delivers value to both dealers and customers," said Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and CEO of Inovatec. "Having been shortlisted for this award among so many other outstanding Fintech companies is a great achievement, and directly reflects the creativity, passion, and commitment of our team."

Inovatec Portal automates much of the manual work associated with loan application processing. Its flexible architecture leverages two-way open APIs to create a rich user experience, and its seamless integration with credit bureaus, electronic signature solutions, dealer management systems, and other systems gives captives and lenders expanded capabilities to accept, decision, and process applications. Through these capabilities, lenders can use fast, reliable, and seamless loan processing as a point of differentiation from competitors, and strengthen relationships with both dealers and consumers.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec is a leading provider of cloud-based automotive lending systems designed to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, Inovatec offers a suite of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the financial industry. Known for its Inovatec LOS loan origination system and Inovatec LMS loan management system, Inovatec has recently introduced the Propel dealer portal for more flexible, fast, and modern dealer-lender operations.

