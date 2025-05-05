Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CEO Cory Brandolini will present at the 2025 Elevate AI Summit on May 6, 2025, in Vancouver, BC.

Brandolini's presentation will spotlight Langtracks, an advanced Agentic AI framework developed by Railtown Tool Co., a subsidiary of Railtown AI. Langtracks enables AI agents to autonomously select and execute tasks across multiple tools, streamlining automation workflows and accelerating development.

With an agentic architecture designed for seamless integration, Langtracks offloads low-level execution tasks, allowing developers to focus on innovation. As open-source LLMs (Large Language Models) gain adoption, Langtracks offers enterprises enhanced control, flexible deployment options, and secure, real-time AI-powered decision-making capabilities.

"As Railtown continues to expand our reach with our Conductr DPE Technologies, we're proud to showcase another one of our cutting-edge AI tools developed internally, Langtracks is the first of our internal frameworks that we will commercialize and bring to the developer community so companies can quickly and efficiently build agents on their own data," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI.

Railtown Founders CEO Cory Brandolini, CTO Marwan Haddad, and AI Partnerships (AIP) Garry Chan will be available for one-on-one meetings. Please send Rebecca Kerswell an email to book a meeting at rebecca@railtown.ai.

Meet the Teams:

Railtown AI Technologies: https://railtownaitechnologies.com/team/

AI Partnerships Corp.: https://www.aipartnershipscorp.com/aip-team

About Elevate AI: Road to Web Summit Vancouver

The Elevate AI Summit is a premier event aimed at positioning British Columbia's top AI innovators for global exposure at Web Summit Vancouver 2025. The summit features high-impact startup showcases, go-to-market readiness panels, pitch coaching, and strategic networking with global technology leaders and investors.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, has developed a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform called Conductor. Artificial intelligence and automation that perform tasks and streamline, enhance, and accelerate Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) through Speed, Quality, Automation, and Best Practices are the cornerstones and foundation of the Conductor platform.

We purposely built the Conductor platform to help Software Companies and Software Developers save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

