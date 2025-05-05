Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish pioneers offline payments with online settlement in ECB innovation platform

The European Central Bank (ECB) has established an innovation platform to collaborate with European stakeholders in the context of the digital euro project. The pioneers workstream is investigating how conditional payments in digital euro, i.e. transactions that are settled automatically when predefined conditions are met. In this context, Crunchfish has implemented three use cases for offline payments with online settlement.

ECB's innovation platform simulates the envisaged digital euro ecosystem, in which the ECB provides the technical support and infrastructure for European intermediaries to develop innovative digital payment features and services at European level. Crunchfish is one of almost 70 market participants - including merchants, fintech companies, start-ups, banks and other payment service providers - that have been selected to work with the ECB to explore digital euro payment functionalities and use cases.



Following a call for interest published in October 2024, the ECB received over 100 applications, who joined in one or both of the workstreams "pioneers" and "visionaries". Crunchfish has joined as a pioneer and will demonstrate three offline payment use cases with online settlement as innovative implementations of digital euro conditional payments.



Pioneers will be exploring how to integrate the simulated digital euro interfaces with their platforms. The ECB is providing participants with technical support and specifications, such as an application programming interface, to conduct independent work on use cases of their choice. Pioneers will summarise their findings in a report, which the ECB will review thoroughly to inform its work on the digital euro project. Findings from both workstreams will be published by the ECB in a report to be published later this year.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a fintech company providing a Digital Cash solution enabling offline payments. The solution is designed for banks, payment services, and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Crunchfish Digital Cash augments payment systems by offering resilience in case of lost internet connections or server failures. The company, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and a subsidiary in India, is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016.