Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Successfully Secures Dismissal of Class Action Lawsuit

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CEIN) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the dismissal of the previously disclosed Class Action Complaint (i.e. C.A. No.4:24-cv-00489) filed against the Company and its President & CEO titled Lawrence Rowe, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated v. James A. Doris and Camber Energy, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, pursuant to which the Plaintiff(s) sought to recover damages said to have been suffered by them as a result of the defendants' alleged breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the merger between Company and Viking Energy Group, Inc.

On March 31, 2025, the Court granted the Company and Mr. Doris' motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, and the deadline for the Plaintiff(s) to appeal the Court's decision expired on or about April 30, 2025.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a leader in power solutions and innovative technologies. Through subsidiaries, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a patented, proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to patented and patent pending, proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Broken Conductor Protection Systems. Camber also holds, through a subsidiary, an exclusive license in Canada to a patented clean energy & carbon-capture system.

