Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it is now a participating organization on the TSX, the CBOE, NASDAQ Canada, and Omega exchanges, under broker number 98.

This expansion adds to the TSX Venture and Canadian Securities Exchange marketplace which was initiated in 2023.This function will continue to allow the investment dealer to facilitate institutional and retail trading.

"Expanding our presence across these additional marketplaces marks a significant milestone for Red Cloud," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "It enhances our ability to deliver seamless execution and reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional service to our institutional and retail clients."

Since becoming and CIRO Regulated dealer in January 2020 Red Cloud has grown to become the preeminent global mining investment bank providing extensive coverage to explorers, developers, and junior producers. It works with more than 200 issuers globally providing cross-platform, comprehensive capital market services and market making support.

Equity trading will be conducted through ION and its Fidessa equity trading software to facilitate the market making services.

Robert Cioffi, Global Head of Equities Product Management at ION Markets, said, "We're pleased to partner with Red Cloud Securities and to welcome another member to the growing ION Markets community. The Fidessa trading platform will provide the functional breadth and operational maturity to support Red Cloud as they continue to expand in today's dynamic capital markets environment."

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an CIRO -regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include: Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250645

SOURCE: Red Cloud Securities