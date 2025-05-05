Wood Cross, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ), today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, taking place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

David Sealock, CEO and Chairman, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $25 billion in capital across approximately 350 transactions through various product types.

SOURCE: D.Boral Capital