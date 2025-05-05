The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has today announced its Top 10 finalists for 2025, one of whom will go on to win the grand prize of USD 250,000. The finalists for the fourth edition of the awards were selected from a pool of 100,000+ registrations received from 199* countries worldwide. These finalists were selected following a rigorous evaluation process, led by esteemed expert jury and grand jury panels. The entire process was independently moderated by the appointed "Process Advisors" Ernst Young LLP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250505509628/en/

Top 10 finalist nurses for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 (Photo: AETOSWire)

The top 10 finalists for 2025 includes: Catherine Maree Holliday (Switzerland), Edith Namba (Papua New Guinea), Fitz Gerald Dalina Camacho (UAE), Dr. Jed Ray Gengoba Montayre (Hong Kong SAR), Dr. Jose Arnold Tariga (USA), Khadija Mohamed Juma (Kenya), Maheswari Jaganathan (Malaysia), Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti (Ghana), Dr. Sukhpal Kaur (India), Vibhaben Gunvantbhai Salaliya (India). To know more about the top 10 finalists, please visit: https://www.asterguardians.com/

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "The Top 10 finalists have demonstrated extraordinary dedication, skill, and compassion in their work selected from over 100,000 registrations that were received for the 4th edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. These nurses are not just healthcare providers, but true leaders, pushing boundaries and making a profound impact in their communities. Their exceptional contributions deserve to be recognized, and through this award, we celebrate their passion and commitment to improving lives across the globe.

The final stage will involve public voting and interviews with distinguished members of the Grand Jury, with the winner set to be announced at a gala event in Dubai, UAE on May 26, 2025.

*As per data.worldbank.org/country

About Aster DM Healthcare:

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across seven countries. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of "We will treat you well".

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250505509628/en/

Contacts:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Tel: +971 528126577

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com