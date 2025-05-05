Proscenium Events: Proscenium Announces Bold Leadership Initiative to Drive Growth, Innovation, and Excellence

A Strategic Realignment to Usher in New Creativity and Operational Excellence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Proscenium, one of the country's premier live event production agencies, proudly announces a transformative leadership initiative designed to position the company for unprecedented growth and innovation. This strategic realignment includes the promotion of four exceptional staff members into key leadership roles that will drive Proscenium's mission to create unforgettable live, hybrid, and virtual experiences for the world's biggest and most impactful brands.

From left: Mona Gimenez, Olga Losada, Henry Evans, & Julie Haggerty

Mona Gimenez , elevated to Vice President, Finance , where she will lead financial strategy and ensure operational efficiency.

Olga Losada , now Vice President, Operations & Executive Producer , tasked with optimizing workflows and delivering flawless event execution.

Henry Evans , promoted to Vice President, Strategy & Senior Creative Director , who will drive creative innovation and strategic solutions for clients.

Julie Haggerty, stepping into her new role as Director of Production & Executive Producer, where she will oversee production excellence and inspire teams to deliver world-class results.

The new alignment of the staff is a strategic and creative move to serve brands in new ways, and allow Proscenium to redefine what's possible in live event production.

A Vision for Smarter, Stronger Performances

"We've always been dedicated to helping brands perform, but this new leadership structure allows us to elevate our capabilities even further," said Mark Shearon, Partner and Managing Director. "With Mona, Olga, Henry, and Julie in these key roles, we are uniquely positioned to deliver smarter strategies, stronger creative solutions, and more impactful events."

Chuck Santoro, Partner and Chief Creative at Proscenium, added: "Great events start with great people - and this team is absolutely extraordinary. These promotions aren't just about recognizing talent - they're about charting a new path forward. Mona, Olga, Henry, and Julie bring unparalleled expertise and passion to their roles, and I know they'll help us creatively innovate in ways that inspire both our clients and our team."

About Proscenium

Proscenium creates and produces live, hybrid and virtual events for the world's biggest brands. With an award-winning combination of next-level event strategy, rock-solid production, Broadway-caliber creative, and powerful content creation, Proscenium works with Fortune 500 companies and best-in-class brands to deliver award-winning programs for clients such as T-Mobile, SAP, Harley-Davidson, HEINEKEN USA, and Charles Schwab. that captivate audiences and drive results. Learn more at proscenium.com.

Media Contact: Bethany Potter, 917-791-5700, press@proscenium.com

SOURCE: Proscenium Events

