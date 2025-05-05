Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJQ2 | ISIN: US0846707026 | Ticker-Symbol: BRYN
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 15:48
444,05 Euro
-7,00 % -33,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
443,90444,1015:48
443,50444,0015:48
PR Newswire
05.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 5th

  • Warren Buffett told investors over the weekend at the company's annual meeting that he is going to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) at the end of this year. Buffet will remain as chairman with Greg Abel replacing him as CEO.
  • Stocks are pointing to a lower open early Monday after the S&P 500 extended its win streak Friday to the longest stretch of consecutive gains in just over two decades.
  • The Federal Reserve will deliver a decision on interest rates Wednesday and the central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs steady.

Opening Bell
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VTMX) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Constellation Brand (NYSE: STZ) celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679374/NYSE_Market_Update_May_5.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--warren-buffett-to-step-down-as-berkshire-hathaway-ceo-302445955.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.