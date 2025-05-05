Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital New Investment Opportunity

Off-Market 232-Unit Multifamily Property in Nashville's High-Growth Hendersonville Submarket

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Viking Capital, a premier private equity real estate firm, is excited to announce a new investment opportunity: The Hamilton, a 232-unit, light value-add multifamily community located in the affluent suburb of Hendersonville, Tennessee, just 18 miles from downtown Nashville.

Built in 1985, The Hamilton presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking stability, cash flow, and long-term growth. Hendersonville is one of Nashville's most desirable and supply-constrained submarkets, known for its A-rated schools, strong demographics, and limited new construction. These fundamentals create strong tailwinds for rent growth and tenant retention.

Positioned as an off-market acquisition secured at a discount, The Hamilton offers built-in equity and a competitive advantage in a tight market. Recent capital improvements-including full interior renovations in 2020 and new roofs in 2024-minimize near-term CapEx. Viking Capital plans to enhance cash flow through washer and dryer installations, unlocking $300+ in potential rent increases per unit, while still maintaining below-market rents. The property is currently 97% occupied, supported by a significant rent-to-own delta and consistent tenant demand.

With a significant rent-to-own delta, flexible purchase structure (available all-cash or with an assumable 4.889% fixed-rate loan), and a proven performance history, The Hamilton offers a risk-conscious, cash-flowing opportunity in a market poised for continued growth.

Accredited investors are invited to learn more about this exclusive investment opportunity with Viking Capital. To view offering materials and register for the investor webinar, visit: https://go.vikingcapllc.com/org1743692073044

About Viking Capital

Viking Capital is a premier multifamily investment firm specializing in providing accredited investors with access to institutional-quality real estate opportunities. Focused on delivering risk-adjusted returns and long-term wealth-building potential, Viking Capital has a proven track record of success in high-growth, economically resilient markets across the U.S.

