Eigen X, LLC: Eigen X to Acquire Salesforce Practice From Forvis Mazars

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Eigen X, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Salesforce.com, data analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Salesforce Practice from Forvis Mazars, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the US.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Eigen X's Salesforce practice by integrating an experienced group of professionals known for delivering high-value Salesforce implementations for their clients. The transition reflects a shared commitment between the two firms to continue serving clients with the highest level of expertise and innovation.

As part of the transaction, Eigen X and Forvis Mazars have also established a long-term collaboration. Through this relationship, Eigen X will continue to work closely with Forvis Mazars to deliver Salesforce solutions for their clients, ensuring continuity, expanded capabilities, and seamless service delivery.

With over 200 certifications, Eigen X helps companies optimize their use of the Salesforce platform and have experience in various industries, including not-for-profit, education, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing. Eigen X has a team of certified Salesforce professionals who are experts in the Salesforce platform.

"This acquisition strengthens our position as a trusted Salesforce partner," said Stanley Pittman, Managing Principal at Eigen X. "The Forvis Mazars Salesforce Practice brings deep technical expertise and a client-focused culture that aligns perfectly with our approach. We are excited to welcome them to Eigen X and to build on our new business relationship with Forvis Mazars to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

"We are proud of the Salesforce Practice we have built and are excited for that practice to join Eigen X, a firm with a strong reputation for delivering complex technology solutions," said Rob Kastenschmidt, Managing Partner - Business Technology Services] at Forvis Mazars. "Our ongoing collaboration with Eigen X ensures that our clients will continue to receive exceptional Salesforce services while enabling Forvis Mazars to focus even more deeply on our core offerings."

Both organizations are committed to making the transition seamless for employees and clients alike.

About Eigen X

Eigen X is a technology and business consulting firm headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, specializing in Salesforce solutions, data analytics, artificial intelligence services, and digital transformation initiatives. Eigen X empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions, drive operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences through tailored technology solutions.

Eigen X is a Summit-level implementation partner and a Crest level managed service provider of Salesforce.com, recognized for outstanding service, domain knowledge, and direct client references. Eigen X is also a Tableau Premier Services Partner.

For more information, please email us at info@eigenx.com or visit www.eigenx.com.

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

