CORBUCCI FILMS: Leonardo Corbucci Unveils New Feature Film LAYLA

A Genre-Bending Thriller to Be Shot in Utah

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Award-winning director Leonardo Corbucci, known for his visually rich and symbolically layered storytelling, is set to commence production on his latest feature film, LAYLA, in the rugged landscapes of Utah. This follows the success of his previous film, With Myself, which garnered the top award at the Beyond Hollywood Film Festival and is distributed by Amazon Studios .

The Purgatory

"The Purgatory" by Leonardo Corbucci, 2006. Wester/Thriller - (R) CORBUCCI FILMS - www.corbuccifilms.com

LAYLA opens with a striking homage to Corbucci's uncle, Sergio Corbucci, replicating the iconic coffin dragging scene from Django. Leonardo's opening scene will pay direct homage to the 1966 classic in a shot-for-shot reinterpretation, this time with a name twist only he could deliver. From there, LAYLA veers into a world that defies expectation, confronting themes of identity, power, and control.

Few details have been revealed about the film's plot, but early backstage footage and concept materials suggest a visceral and thought-provoking experience. The story centers around a mysterious young woman named Layla and a man named Chris who holds the key to her fate.

"LAYLA will be unlike anything audiences have seen before. It's brutal, mythic, and plays with the question of what it truly means to have a soul," said Corbucci. "It's also a tribute to my roots, to cinema, and to the very idea of the antihero."

Leonardo Corbucci made waves with his 2006 black-and-white Western The Purgatory. That haunting, arthouse take on moral limbo and frontier justice received significant attention for its stark visuals and philosophical depth, capturing numerous festival awards and establishing Corbucci as a director with a clear voice and a deep love for the Western genre.

With LAYLA, Corbucci returns to his Western roots, but this time, through a thrilling, dystopian lens. His filmography includes: The Purgatory, One More Time, Black & White in Colors, Cyborgs Universe, The Art of Fighting, With Myself. Production of LAYLA is scheduled to begin later this year in Utah. The film is produced by Corbucci Films.

For more information about LAYLA visit www.corbuccifilms.com

Contact Information

Jessica Weber

Marketing manager

info@corbuccifilms.com

SOURCE: CORBUCCI FILMS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/leonardo-corbucci-unveils-new-feature-film-layla-1022647