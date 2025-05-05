Vector Media Announces Leadership Transition and Board Appointment for Gary Greenstein

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Vector Media today announced a pivotal leadership transition, marking a significant step in the company's ongoing evolution. Gary Greenstein, one of the architects of Vector's growth strategy and client-first philosophy, will transition from his current executive role to take a seat on the company's Board of Advisors. In this new capacity, Gary will continue to provide strategic counsel and champion the customer relationships that have helped define Vector's position in the industry.

For over 25 years, Gary's impact on Vector has been profound. He has played a central role in building the business from the ground level up, cultivating long-term partnerships, and shaping a culture of accountability, innovation, and trust. His steady leadership and deep understanding of the media landscape have made him a trusted voice both inside and outside the organization.

"Gary's contributions to Vector have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Chad Silver, CEO of Vector Media. "His vision, mentorship, and dedication have helped shape not only our strategy but also our culture. I'm grateful he'll continue to be a close advisor as we enter this next phase."

"For the last 25 years, it's been a privilege to help build Vector Media into the meaningful member of the advertising ecosystem it is today, and work alongside the best in the industry," said Gary Greenstein. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished. I am excited to continue supporting the team and our top customers in this new capacity as we drive the business forward and deepen the relationships that define our success."

Gary's transition to the Board represents a natural progression in his leadership journey and reflects his ongoing commitment to Vector Media's mission and long-term strategic vision.

Founded in 1998, Vector Media is one of the largest privately held out-of-home media companies in the U.S., known for delivering bold, scalable advertising solutions across more than 55 markets-including all top 10 DMAs. With a portfolio of over 30,000 assets spanning transit media, billboards, wallscapes, street furniture, and North America's only coast-to-coast double-decker network, Vector creates unmatched reach and impact. Its rapidly expanding experiential division brings campaigns to life by fusing media, innovation, and storytelling to deliver unforgettable brand experiences.

