Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association Appoints New Director of Marketing and PR, Underscoring Region's Continued Investment in Growth

The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) has appointed Chaela Ciongoli as its new director of marketing and PR

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) has appointed Chaela Ciongoli as its new director of marketing and PR, a key addition that supports the region's ongoing efforts to grow visibility and awareness through focused brand storytelling and destination marketing.

Chaela Ciongoli

Director of Marketing & PR

This new hire reflects TVWA's continued commitment to long-term success and strategic communication following the passage of the Wine & Agricultural Business Improvement District (BID) in 2021-an initiative that has enabled significant investment in promoting Temecula Valley as a leading California wine destination.

"Chaela brings a fresh energy as well as valuable perspective to this role," said TVWA Executive Director Krista Chaich. "With her experience in wine business and her proven track record in luxury wine marketing, she'll be a key driver in helping us take Temecula Valley to the next phase in our growth story. We look forward to the contributions she'll make as we continue building momentum for the region."

Ciongoli most recently served as vice president of marketing at Kerr Cellars, where she helped shape brand marketing strategies for a luxury Napa Valley winery. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Viticulture and Enology from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, with a focus in Wine Business and Marketing, and completed her Level 1 sommelier certification through the Court of Master Sommeliers in 2020.

Her hands-on experience includes working harvests in Napa, New Zealand, and Australia, managing a high-volume wine bar in Melbourne, Australia, and holding a range of marketing roles in Napa Valley prior to joining the Kerr Cellars team. Her career reflects a thoughtful balance of practical wine knowledge, business acumen, social media and influencer marketing, and a deep appreciation for the role storytelling plays in wine.

"Temecula Valley is a region on an upward trajectory-with deep roots, passionate people, award-winning wines, and a refreshing sense of originality," said Ciongoli. "I'm honored to help shape the next chapter of its narrative and introduce even more wine lovers to everything this Southern California destination has to offer."

In her new role, Ciongoli will focus on continuing to elevate the region's brand presence, leading integrated marketing initiatives, and building out TVWA's marketing team, with additional hires expected in the months ahead.

To learn more about the Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association, visit https://www.temeculawines.org/.

ABOUT TEMECULA VALLEY WINE COUNTRY

Located within a 60-minute drive from San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs, and within 90 minutes of Los Angeles, Temecula Valley is widely recognized as Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. The popular wine destination is southern California's largest wine producing region by volume.

The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) is a 501 (c) 6 nonprofit regional organization. The TVWA (TemeculaWines.org) is dedicated to promoting the making and growing of quality wine and wine grapes in the Temecula Valley A.V.A. (American Viticulture Area).

###

Contact Information

Devin Parr

Brand Marketing Partner

prmarketing@temeculawines.org

818-731-1082

SOURCE: Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/temecula-valley-winegrowers-association-appoints-new-director-of-marketi-1023209