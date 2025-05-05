TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc.: TeselaGen Releases Alpha Version of Tesela Copilot: An AI Agent for Accelerating Life Science Innovation

Tesela Copilot Accelerates R&D, Fully Embedded in TeselaGen's Cutting-Edge ELN and Platform

PORTOLA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / TeselaGen, a leading provider of AI-augmented design and automation software for biotechnology, announced the recent alpha release of its powerful agentic Copilot, seamlessly integrated with TeselaGen's Platform for Biological R&D. This breakthrough solution harnesses advanced artificial intelligence to streamline experiment planning, accelerate data analysis, and enhance bioproduct development for researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, and life sciences in general.

TeselaGen's Copilot acts as a dynamic partner, helping scientists rapidly identify relevant biological data, generate experimental designs, suggest optimized protocols, and analyze results with minimal manual input. By integrating directly into TeselaGen's secure and interoperable cloud-based platform, teams can capture all design and experimental details in one place, ensuring traceability and compliance. Researchers can plan and execute experimental workflows with greater speed and confidence, benefiting from real-time feedback and on-the-fly optimizations.

"At TeselaGen, we are committed to elevating scientific research through cutting-edge computational tools and Artificial Intelligence," said Eduardo Abeliuk, Ph.D, CEO of TeselaGen. "With our new TeselaGen Copilot, we have harnessed the power of AI to help our customers design and manage experiments more efficiently. By combining sophisticated computational tools with our intuitive user interface, we are empowering scientists to focus on science rather than logistics.

The Copilot leverages TeselaGen's robust infrastructure to expedite key phases of discovery and development across multiple scientific domains, including:

Molecular Chemistry & Biology: Copilot guides scientists through complex biological design strategies, recommending possible biochemical designs based on target molecules and automatically calculating reaction setups. Through its platform, users can store and share experimental designs and protocol parameters, ensuring that every experiment is well-documented and reproducible.

Cell & Gene Therapy: Copilot supports the development of advanced therapeutics by streamlining vector design and optimizing the building of long and complex constructs. It helps researchers track lineage-specific data, and maintain detailed records of modifications, enabling efficient and compliant development workflows.

Life Sciences R&D: Researchers can upload experimental data directly into the platform, where Copilot's embedded AI rapidly analyzes results, generates visualizations, and surfaces actionable insights. It proactively suggests follow-up experiments or new variables to explore, shortening iteration cycles and significantly boosting productivity.

From small-scale benchtop labs to large biotech firms, TeselaGen's platform ensures that cutting-edge AI tools are accessible to all, reinforcing best practices and enabling innovation. "TeselaGen's Copilot does the heavy lifting-drafting protocols, analyzing data, and suggesting optimizations-so that researchers can devote their time to deeper scientific inquiry," added Dr. Abeliuk.

Early testers are reporting dramatic time savings. TeselaGen will continue expanding access to its Copilot for selected customers and alpha testers. Interested organizations are encouraged to get in touch to learn more and join the waitlist through https://teselagen.com/copilot/ .

contact@teselagen.com

