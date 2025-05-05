Kelly's Roast Beef: Kelly's Opens Sixth Florida Location at Creekside Commons in Parrish

Boston Tradition Adds Another Legendary Roast Beef & Seafood Restaurant in Florida

WESTFORD, MA AND PARRISH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Following repeated success and satisfied South Florida customers, RAVentures Hospitality, a prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, proudly announces the opening of its sixth area location at Creekside Commons, 8710 US 301 N in Parrish. This new 3,500 square foot, drive-thru location will open on May 6th at 11 a.m.

Kelly's is known best for its legendary, thin sliced, "melt in your mouth" roast beef sandwiches and ample platters of classic New England seafood the Kelly's brand has been so well known for around Boston for more than 70 years. In 2022, the first Southern Florida Kelly's franchise location opened at University Park and its first Naples location at Founders Square a year later.

For decades, each Kelly's location roasts its beef in-house all throughout the day, ensuring sandwiches are freshly sliced to order. A classic Kelly's roast beef sandwich features medium-rare, "melt in your mouth", roast beef, a top-quality sesame bun and three condiment options - James River barbecue sauce, mayonnaise, and American cheese. And for those who love delicious, fresh Atlantic seafood made-to-order, the menu also offers fresh fried whole-bellied clams, lobster rolls, scallops, homemade clam chowder and soft-serve ice cream. Kelly's Florida locations include gluten-free menu items with dedicated fryers. Customers can expect convenient drive-thru service, dine-in, outdoor patio seating, carry-out, and third-party delivery like DoorDash.

"Kelly's has built its reputation on serving high-quality, made-to-order food that people crave, and that commitment shines through at every location," said Jeff Doward, regional director, RAVentures Hospitality. "We've found that the classic flavors and Boston tradition behind Kelly's really resonate with South Florida residents and visitors alike - whether they're discovering us for the first time or reconnecting with a taste of home."

Kelly's first five locations in Southern Florida are:

8465 Dani Drive at Palmetto Commons in Fort Myers, FL 33966

8900 Founders Square Dr., Naples, FL 34120

13585 Tamiami Trail N #2 at Gateway Shoppes in Naples, FL 34110

1530 Pasadena Ave. South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

5407 University Pkwy., University Park, FL 34201

About Kelly's

Founded in 1951, Kelly's Roast Beef is the inventor of the North Shore (Boston) roast beef sandwich. Kelly's roasts its beef in-house throughout the day, serves everything fresh and made-to-order, and estimates serving a staggering 1 million sandwiches this year. The brand has become a symbol for Boston and has been referenced in pop culture, such as references in "30 Rock" and Good Will Hunting. For more information and to stay up-to-date, please visit www.kellysroastbeef.com/ and follow on Instagram @kellysroastbeef_fl.

