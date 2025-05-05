With reference to an announcement made public by Nova Klúbburinn hf. (symbol: NOVA) on May 5, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 6, 2025.

ISIN IS0000031045 Company name Nova Klúbburinn hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 3.683.966.464 (3.683.966.464 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 130.091.708 (130.091.708 shares) Total share capital following the reduction ISK 3.553.874.756 (3.553.874.756 shares) Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol NOVA Orderbook ID 259842