With reference to an announcement made public by Nova Klúbburinn hf. (symbol: NOVA) on May 5, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 6, 2025.
|ISIN
|IS0000031045
|Company name
|Nova Klúbburinn hf.
|Total share capital before the reduction
|ISK 3.683.966.464 (3.683.966.464 shares)
|Reduction in share capital
|ISK 130.091.708 (130.091.708 shares)
|Total share capital following the reduction
|ISK 3.553.874.756 (3.553.874.756 shares)
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|NOVA
|Orderbook ID
|259842
