Sitetracker, the global leader in complete Asset Lifecycle Management, today announced significant enhancements to its Operations and Maintenance (O&M) solution. These advancements reinforce Sitetracker's position as the leading end-to-end platform built to help asset owners and contractors plan, build, operate, and maintain critical infrastructure at scale.

As infrastructure networks grow more distributed and complex-driven by the accelerating energy transition, AI's demand on energy and digital infrastructure, and global connectivity-operations and maintenance teams are under increasing pressure. Assets are often deployed in remote locations, teams are expected to do more with fewer resources, and the margin for error has never been slimmer. Success now depends on having intelligent, scalable tools that enable safe, efficient, and proactive asset management at every stage.

"Operations and maintenance are no longer back-office functions-they're front and center in ensuring ROI and reliability in critical infrastructure," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "Our enhanced O&M solution ensures that our customers have the tools to maintain and protect the assets they've invested in, with intelligence, safety, and speed."

To support operations and maintenance teams in their critical work, Sitetracker is introducing a suite of new capabilities designed to extend the value of its existing O&M solution:

Boost flexibility and operational efficiency with a new job scheduler agent that allows for greater flexibility in assigning work, a smart scheduling agent, and improved mobile and web inventory workflows that make it easier to find and track parts when needed. Intelligent task grouping helps teams manage complex maintenance schedules and reduce unnecessary truckrolls.

Take a safety-first approach by embedding critical safety protocols directly into field workflows, making them easily accessible. New features such as job safety analysis, automated site check-in/out, hazard alerts triggered by conditions ranging from severe weather to environmental risks like scorpions, real-time safety pings, and emergency notifications for lone workers help protect field teams and reduce risk.

Maintain healthy sites with dynamic preventative maintenance tools that automate recurring service based on actual task completion-extending asset life, minimizing downtime, and avoiding costly repairs.

Ensure high-quality work and first-time-fix with AI-powered computer vision-photo analysis that verifies field photos for quality and context at the source, improving proof-of-work processes and automating the inspection and review of photos.

Track service performance and enforce accountability with robust SLA and contract management tools that tie directly to field workflows. Sitetracker tracks key metrics-including mean time to respond, mean time to repair, and both customer and contractor SLA compliance rates-empowering teams to make more informed, data-driven decisions about asset maintenance strategies.

Deliver deeper asset intelligence and visibility through asset hierarchies, geospatial data, and enhanced reporting that connect lifecycle events-from installation date to maintenance schedules, costs, and warranties-empowering organizations to identify underperforming vendors and optimize long-term performance.

Enhance overall operations with a full, asset-centric O&M solution that consolidates forms, safety, preventative and corrective maintenance, and inventory into one platform. Built to manage complexity at scale, Sitetracker supports both high volumes of sites and large volumes of assets within a site-standardizing processes through powerful templates and workflows, and driving increased field compliance and adoption through a redesigned, intuitive mobile experience.

"Leveraging Sitetracker's O&M capabilities has allowed our teams to drastically streamline operations and improve visibility across all types of work-whether proactive, reactive, or break-fix. With real-time insights, centralized scheduling, and deep integration into our financial systems, we've reduced cycle and billing times significantly." Dan Berman, CIO, Smartlink

"Using Sitetracker to manage the operations and maintenance of our entire charging estate has given us exceptional visibility and control. Our O&M project setup automatically creates jobs up to five years in advance from each charger's commissioning date, allowing us to plan contractor schedules and forecast costs well ahead of time. We rely on Sitetracker's ticketing system to handle all fault visits, which are seamlessly linked to jobs and integrated with our finance process. Sitetracker is an invaluable tool to help us grow and maintain our network." Sebastian Hymas, Head of Business Operations, Evyve

With Sitetracker, customers don't just get best-in-class O&M-they get a fully connected asset lifecycle solution that improves handoffs between planning, construction, operations, and finance. This eliminates silos, ensures data continuity, and delivers a unified source of truth across the business. This means smarter decisions, faster execution, and stronger performance in the face of rising global infrastructure demands.

