Pere Mañé Appointed as New CEO of Suanfarma

MADRID, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suanfarma, a global company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and high-value CDMO services for the health industry, has announced the appointment of Pere Mañé Godina as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company, focused on industrial consolidation, sustainable innovation, and global expansion.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Pere has held technical and strategic executive positions at leading pharmaceutical companies such as Uquifa, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Esteve Química (Esteve Group). His experience ranges from technical and operational roles to executive positions such as General Manager and Group Chief Industrial Operations Officer.

Most recently, Pere played a key role in the industrial transformation of Esteve, positioning its chemical division as a global benchmark. Under his leadership, the company was recognized as CDMO of the Year - Small Molecules at the 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards, one of the industry's most prestigious honors.

This appointment aligns with Suanfarma's long-term strategic vision. Carlos Alonso, interim CEO since October 2024, will ensure a smooth transition and will remain with the company as Executive Chairman:

"We are confident that Pere's deep sector knowledge, strategic mindset, and leadership experience will be instrumental in strengthening Suanfarma's market position and continuing to deliver high-value solutions to our customers and partners."

Pere's arrival brings decisive momentum to Suanfarma's growth journey. His focus on operational excellence, advanced CDMO capabilities, and strong strategic partnerships will guide the company through its next phase with the following objectives:

Streamlining industrial operations and integrating new technologies

Strengthening relationships with global clients and key suppliers

Accelerating international expansion

Fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability

In the words of Pere Mañé Godina, "Suanfarma has all the elements to lead the future of the industry: a solid foundation, a strong industrial platform, and a high-value international network supported by an exceptional team. I'm excited to begin this new chapter and work together to keep delivering innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions to our clients."

About Suanfarma

Founded in 1993, Suanfarma is a B2B partner in the life sciences sector, committed to health and innovation through the sustainable development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients. With presence in over 70 countries, it has been part of the healthcare-focused investment firm Archimed since 2021.

