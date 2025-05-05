Anzeige
AllianceBernstein: AB, EMIA and Societe Generale Host the Impact and Blended Finance Conference

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Earlier this week, AB in partnership with the Emerging Markets Investors Alliance (EMIA) and Societe Generale hosted the Impact and Blended Finance Conference. Over the course of the day, we heard from key industry leaders, asset owners and multilateral institutions on key trends in blended finance, opportunities in the space, outcome bonds and debt-for-nature swaps.

Learn more about AB's approach to responsibility here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AllianceBernstein on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AllianceBernstein
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alliancebernstein
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AllianceBernstein



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ab-emia-and-societe-generale-host-the-impact-and-blended-finance-con-1023494

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
