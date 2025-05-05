Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Turkish photographer Erhan Coral has been announced as the Readers' Choice Winner in the 2024 Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest, one of the world's most respected platforms for visual storytelling.

His award-winning photograph, taken during a visit to Vietnam, was chosen by readers for its balanced composition and clear visual narrative.

The Smithsonian competition annually receives tens of thousands of submissions from photographers across the globe. Coral's image stood out in the Readers' Choice category, which highlights public appreciation for both technical skill and storytelling impact. The photograph, portraying vivid floating flowers in a traditional Vietnamese setting, reflects his ongoing interest in cultural authenticity and visual harmony.

Readers' Choice Winning Photograph by Erhan Coral

Erhan Coral describes himself as a self-taught street photographer who developed a passion for capturing honest human moments. "What started as a hobby eventually became a passion, and profession" he explains. "I'm mostly drawn to black and white photography, and I enjoy being out in the street, looking for unfiltered, sincere expressions in everyday life."

Born and raised in Istanbul, Coral cites the city's diversity and cultural energy as key influences on his style. "Growing up in such a vibrant place shaped how I see people and light. It taught me to notice subtle gestures and contrasts," he says. A passionate traveler, he uses photography as a bridge between different communities. "Exploring different cities and cultures gives me the chance to tell universal stories," he adds.

Following this global recognition, Erhan Coral plans to expand his street photography work across Southeast Asia and Africa. Upcoming projects will focus on ordinary people in overlooked spaces, blending empathy with spontaneity.

About Erhan Coral

Erhan Coral is an Istanbul-based street photographer. His work explores the human condition in urban settings, with a strong emphasis on monochrome tones, cultural storytelling, and unposed emotion. Over time, his lens expanded beyond local streets to include international locations, where he documents environments shaped by contrast and change. His compositions are informed by a sensitivity to human presence and a strong preference for natural, unposed scenes. He's also a documentary photographer whose editorial work has been published before.

Erhan CORAL, Award Winning Photographer

