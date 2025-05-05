Ducker Carlisle Merges with Munich Strategy, Expanding Both Firms' Global Reach

Increases Strategy and Transformation Services for Global Automotive, Construction and Industrial Clients

DETROIT and PARIS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducker Carlisle, a U.S.-based global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm, today announced a merger with Munich Strategy, a German consultancy that shares its focus on providing strategy, transformation and M&A services for the building and construction, and industrial sectors. The transaction more than doubles Ducker Carlisle's footprint in Europe, provides Munich Strategy's German and European customers access to over 100 consultants in the lucrative U.S. market, and establishes the combined firm as a leading resource for global corporate and private equity clients in their shared industry verticals.

Services available from the merged firms' 200+-person global team include strategy consulting, transformation, research intelligence and analytics, pricing strategy, supply chain optimization, AI solution development and other expert assistance in helping clients drive growth, maximize performance and gain competitive advantage. The team also offers M&A transaction services including buy-side and sell-side due diligence and value creation to help private equity clients mitigate risk, expedite transaction closings, and advance post-acquisition growth initiatives.

"Amid current global challenges, many of our clients are looking for ways to penetrate or expand in the U.S. market, and this merger enables them to leverage the expertise of Ducker Carlisle's large U.S. consulting team to identify the best strategies and opportunities to achieve those goals," said Munich Strategy founder Sebastian Theopold, now President of Ducker Carlisle Europe as well as a Ducker Carlisle board member. "It also enhances our services in other areas including pricing strategy, enriching the strategic toolkit we offer to help clients both grow and optimize their business."

"Expanding our global footprint with mergers like this one strengthens our international presence, fosters cross-market growth, and delivers enhanced value to our clients by providing a comprehensive, integrated approach to consulting in our shared vertical markets," said Paul Gurizzian, Ducker Carlisle CEO. "Add Munich Strategy's excellent reputation among its German and European clients, and this agreement clearly advances our goal of assisting clients in driving and optimizing global growth."

The merger is the latest chapter in the value creation that Ducker Carlisle has achieved with the backing of Boathouse Capital, which has supported the expansion of the company's consulting services portfolio to meet the evolving needs of clients and dealmakers around the world.

"Building scale is a key driver of value, growth and competitive advantage for established companies as well as an important contributor to success for an organization's clients," said Bill Dyer, Managing Partner of Boathouse Capital. "This merger achieves those objectives by increasing the talent pool available to service clients, combining the market knowledge of both teams, and most importantly by expanding both firms' global reach."

With the merger, Ducker Carlisle now has team members in its global headquarters in Detroit (Troy) as well as in Boston, Paris, Berlin, Munich, Madrid, Lisbon, Shanghai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, India.

About Ducker Carlisle

Ducker Carlisle is a global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm that helps many of the world's largest companies and private equity firms optimize business performance and accelerate growth across complex markets. Founded in 1961 with offices across North America, Europe and Asia, the firm provides a unique continuum of services to deliver custom, industry-centric solutions enabling clients to maximize business results. For more information, visit Ducker Carlisle I Twitter I LinkedIn

About Munich Strategy

Munich Strategy is a German management consultancy specializing in the building materials, construction and industrial sectors. Its clients include leading family-owned businesses and private equity investors in Europe and the U.S. The firm's core expertise lies in growth and internationalization strategies, as well as in supporting M&A transactions. In addition, Munich Strategy assists companies in transformation processes and in future-proofing their business models. Since its founding in 2006, Munich Strategy has established itself as a leading international strategy expert in its industries. For more information, visit Munich Strategy I LinkedIn

