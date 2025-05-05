BioInvent International: BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that the Company management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during May and June:

Bio€quity Europe 2025

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

Date and Time: May 13, 2:45 pm CEST

Location: Bruges Meeting & Convention Centre (BMCC), Brugge, Belgium

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

Date and Time: Thursday, June 5 at 2:35-3:05 pm EDT

Location: New York

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/binv/1854440

The webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.bioinvent.com/en/investors The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 365 days after the event.

BIO International Convention

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: June 16-19

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

