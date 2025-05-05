Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Compassion International, a leading child development organization, is launching a new initiative with 20 notable Christian Influencers designed to encourage Gospel-minded believers to live as "Unto Jesus."

Inspired by the powerful words of Jesus found in Matthew 25, Unto Jesus, is an invitation for all Christians to engage in practical learning and applications of faith, to better serve the least among us.

Participants include a distinguished group of well-known Christian influencers such as celebrity chef and cooking show host Aarti Sequeira; pastor and motivational speaker Bobby Chandler; former professional wrestler and influencer Milena Roucka; lifestyle influencer Hailey Julia; entrepreneur and digital influencer, Sazan Hendrix and others.

Hendrix sees Unto Jesus as an opportunity to serve people and communities in need. "During a period of self-reflection and prayer earlier in the year, God gave me the word 'Compassion,' to illustrate that this is a time to make a difference in the lives of others," Hendrix said.

"This is an incredible opportunity to not only speak about my testimony and what God is doing in my life, but to be light to those in need, and to see the Holy Spirit continue to shine in the lives of everyone involved in this project. This is so timely, and not a coincidence," she added.

According to Andrew Kooman, Compassion Brand Partnership Lead, Unto Jesus is the result of insights gained from a data-informed approach. The ministry conducted in-depth research to better understand what Christians felt they needed to actively live out their faith and identify helpful resources. Findings include:

72 percent are interested in resources and tools to help live out their faith and think it would help them.

7 out of 10 Christians believe resources like a devotion, planner or video series with prominent Christian voices would help them live out their faith.

83 percent think a video series with prominent Christians is appealing.

However, Compassion seeks to go beyond simply clicks and video views to build a conduit to help believers meaningfully respond to Jesus' invitation that deeply resonates with their hearts. In response, Unto Jesus will feature several opportunities for meaningful involvement including:

Devotional Reading Plan : A thoughtfully curated plan to guide participants in daily reflections and spiritual growth.

Activity Planner : Practical tools and ideas to help families live out their faith in everyday moments.

Social Media Challenge : Engaging challenges that encourage believers to share their journey and inspire others.

Livestream Conversations : Influencers and alumni will explore what it means to "Live Unto Jesus" in interactive livestreams.

Video Series: Prominent Christian voices will discuss bold and surprising topics related to living out Matthew 25.

As part of the initiative, Compassion is also partnering with YouVersion, known for its Bible app platform that creates biblically centered, culturally relevant experiences designed to encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. From May 22-25, 2025, Compassion CEO and President Jimmy Mellado along with several Compassion alumni - formerly sponsored children who overcame poverty through participation in Compassion's child development program - will be featured on YouVersion's Verse of the Day. Each daily devotional will focus on a passage of scripture found in Matthew 25.

Mellado, shared excitement about the potential of Unto Jesus. "At Compassion International, we believe in the transformative power of living out Jesus' teachings. 'Unto Jesus' is a wonderful opportunity for believers to deepen their faith and make a meaningful impact in their communities. We are thrilled to partner with such influential voices to bring this vision to life."

Kooman envisions that these resources will help believers make a lasting impact in the lives of those in need. "Unto Jesus will inspire believers to live out their faith with compassion. This initiative is a powerful reminder of Christ's call to serve the least among us, and we are honored to be a part of it," he said. "Together, we can respond to Jesus' call and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who need it most." he added.

Best-selling author Julie Lyles Carr (L) and celebrity chef, and host Aarti Sequeira (R) pray together during filming for Compassion International's Unto Jesus initiative. Compassion is bringing together prominent Christian voices to discuss bold and surprising topics related to living out Matthew 25. (Photo by Compassion International).

What's In Your Hands? | Unto Jesus





For more information, please visit https://Compassion.com/UntoJesus to access resources, participate in activities, and connect with a community dedicated to serving with compassion.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

