PortSwigger, a renowned application security software provider, announced today the opening of two new office locations in London, UK and Atlanta, Georgia, USA. This marks a major milestone in the company's continued global growth and commitment to supporting customers worldwide.

These new hubs The Jellicoe in London and Ponce City Market in Atlanta are intentional investments in PortSwigger's future, enabling the company to attract exceptional talent, support customers locally and scale its strategy while staying true to its roots.

Dafydd Stuttard, PortSwigger's founder and CEO, said, "Taking PortSwigger global isn't about going bigger it's about getting closer. Closer to our customers, and to the talent that will continue to shape our future. Establishing a presence in London and Atlanta represents an exciting step for Portswigger and the important impact we can have securing the web globally."

The Jellicoe is in the heart of London's innovation corridor, within arm's reach of top-tier tech talent, customers and partners. Designed to reflect PortSwigger's unique culture, the space is crafted for creative thinking and collaboration, with a view to becoming a magnet for Swiggers who want to shape the future of web security.

Across the Atlantic, PortSwigger's new Atlanta office in the iconic Ponce City Market provides the company a strategic foothold in a fast-growing tech and cybersecurity ecosystem. With over half of PortSwigger's customers based in North America, this location significantly boosts its ability to serve clients effectively while offering Swiggers a vibrant, well-connected place to thrive.

Both offices are designed with PortSwigger's people in mind, leveraging open, collaborative environments that foster curiosity, craftsmanship and continuous learning. As it scales, the company is committed to maintaining the PortSwigger experience across every geography, ensuring its culture remains as strong in Atlanta and London as it is in Knutsford.

These expansions align directly with the company's 2025 strategy, supporting the growth of its enterprise-ready solutions and helping strengthen its presence in key global markets.

To learn more about career opportunities at PortSwigger or to get in touch with the teams in London and Atlanta, visit portswigger.net/careers.

About PortSwigger

PortSwigger is a leading provider of web application security solutions, best known for its industry-leading Burp Suite software. The company is dedicated to equipping security professionals and organizations with the tools and knowledge to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Learn more at portswigger.net.

