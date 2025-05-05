IGNITE Copilot, AI for Spanish-speaking teachers, reaches Latin America

The use of generative AI allows teachers to reduce the time spent on lesson planning by 60%

BARCELONA, Spain, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers face increasing workloads, spending much of their time on instructional planning tasks that could be automated. Technologies such as artificial intelligence can reduce the time spent on these tasks by 60%, allowing teachers to focus more on personalised teaching and emotional support for students.

Tools such as IGNITE Copilot, a web-based solution that allows Spanish-speaking teachers to considerably reduce the time spent on educational planning. The 16 hours a week that teachers spend on average on generating didactic experiences according to the curriculum can be reduced to 5 hours a week for supervision, according to data from the consultancy firm McKinsey (report Superagency in the Workplace - Empowering people to unlock AI's full potential).

IGNITE Copilot has been developed by a multidisciplinary team of educators and engineers. This generative AI tool overcomes the limited approach of traditional resources such as textbooks, Google, Wikipedia or even the generalist ChatGPT, empowering primary and secondary school teachers in the effective use of AI in didactic planning, in a format compliant with the current educational regulations of each country and international standards (UNESCO and OECD).

AI saves teachers 10-12 hours per week

Teachers spend about 15 hours per week creating teaching materials, searching for existing resources, creating their own materials or customising educational content. With AI tools such as IGNITE Copilot, instead of 15 hours, only 3-4 hours would be needed for supervision and adaptation of formats.

"The time has come to plan education with Artificial Intelligence. This is a productivity tool that frees up time for Spanish-speaking teachers by generating structured, quality educational content tailored to the individual needs of students", explains company founder Ignacio Aso. "It allows the knowledge base to be integrated and the school's educational project to be consolidated in a single didactic planning space", he adds.

IGNITE Copilot is a software as a service, available for teachers (PLUS mode) and schools (ENTERPRISE mode) and available according to curriculum in all Latin American countries. In the coming months, the platform will be operational in Portuguese to cover Brazilian teachers and educators.

