Bulletproof Glass Market to Reach $29.5 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 12.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global bulletproof glass market is expanding due to rise in security concerns, increase in defense investments, surge in its demand in automotive & banking sectors, and advancements in glass technology enhancing strength, durability, & transparency.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Bulletproof Glass Market by Application (Bank Security System, Cash-in-Transit, Defense & VIP Vehicles, Government & Law Enforcement, and Others), End User (Automotive, Banking & Finance, Construction, Military, and Others), and Security Level (Security Level-1, Security Level-2, Security Level-3, and Security Level 4 to 8): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033'. According to the report, the 'bulletproof glass market' was valued at $9.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $29.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the bulletproof glass market is driven by rise in security concerns across various sectors, including defense, banking, and commercial buildings. Increase in terrorist activities, violent crimes, and geopolitical tensions has led to higher demand for protective solutions. In addition, the automotive industry is witnessing a surge in the adoption of bulletproof glass for armored vehicles. Technological advancements, such as lightweight and multi-layered glass, further support market expansion. In addition, government regulations mandating security measures in public infrastructure contribute to market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $9.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $29.5 billion CAGR 12.5 % No. of Pages in Report 394 Segments covered Application, End User, Security Level, and Region. Drivers Rise in Security Concerns

Surge in investments in Defense & Military

Increase in its Use in Automotive & Transportation Opportunity Advancements in Lightweight & Flexible Bulletproof Glass

Integration with Smart Glass Technologies Restraints High Production & Installation Costs

Weight & Thickness Limitations

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022 The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly influenced the bulletproof glass market due to heightened security concerns and increased defense spending worldwide. The conflict has led to a surge in demand for armored vehicles, military installations, and secure infrastructure, driving the adoption of bulletproof glass. Governments and private entities are investing in enhanced protective solutions for law enforcement, financial institutions, and commercial establishments.

The war has disrupted supply chains, affecting the availability of raw materials and leading to price fluctuations. In response, manufacturers are exploring alternative sourcing strategies and regional production hubs. The ongoing geopolitical instability continues to fuel market growth as nations prioritize security measures to safeguard personnel, assets, and critical infrastructure from potential threats.

The defense and VIP vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2023.

On the basis of application, the defense and VIP vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global bulletproof glass market revenue. This is due to surge in security concerns and increasing military expenditures. Governments worldwide are investing in armored vehicles to protect personnel from ballistic threats, driving demand for advanced bulletproof glass. However, the bank security system segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2033, this is due to rise in concerns over thefts, robberies, and attacks on financial institutions. Increased investments in secure infrastructure, strict regulatory mandates, and advancements in bulletproof glass technology are driving adoption in banking security applications.

The automotive segment held the highest market share in 2023.

On the basis of end user, the automotive held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global bulletproof glass market revenue. This is due to increase in demand for armored vehicles in military, law enforcement, and VIP transportation. Rising security concerns, technological advancements in lightweight bulletproof glass, and government initiatives for vehicle protection further fueled market growth in this automotive. However, the construction segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2033, This is due to increasing security concerns in commercial buildings, government facilities, and public spaces. Rise in investments in high-security infrastructure, stricter safety regulations, and advancements in durable, impact-resistant glass are driving demand for bulletproof glass in construction.

The security level-2 segment held the highest market share in 2023.

On the basis of security level, the security level-2 segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global bulletpproof glass market revenue. This is primarily due to its widespread use in banks, retail stores, and commercial buildings. It offers protection against medium-level threats, such as handguns, while remaining cost-effective and lightweight, making it a preferred choice for various security applications. However, the security level-4 to 8 segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2033, This is due to rise in threats requiring higher ballistic protection. Increasing demand from military, law enforcement, and high-security facilities, along with advancements in multi-layered glass technology, is driving adoption for enhanced resistance against high-powered rifles and firearms.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting more than one-third of the global bulletproof glass market revenue. This is due to high defense spending, stringent security regulations, and increasing threats from violent crimes and terrorism. The strong presence of key manufacturers, rise in demand for armored vehicles, and its widespread adoption in banks, government buildings, & commercial spaces further drive market growth. In addition, technological advancements and investments in high-security infrastructure contribute to the region's dominant position in the bulletproof glass market.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2033, this is due to rising security concerns, increasing defense budgets, and rapid urbanization. Growing investments in high-security infrastructure, expanding automotive and construction sectors, and advancements in bulletproof glass technology further drive market growth across the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

China Specialty Glass Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Glass Holdings Inc.

Total Security Solutions

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint Gobain S.A.

Armar Glass

AGC Inc.

SCHOTT AG

binswanger Glass

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global bulletproof glass proof market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

