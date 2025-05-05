iManage Insight+ Sets New Standard for Helping Corporate Legal Teams Leverage Internal Knowledge

Insight+ offers corporate legal operations a new approach to delivering consistent, high-quality service, making informed decisions, and driving strategic impact

CHICAGO, May 05, 2025, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced that iManage Insight+- a knowledge search and management solution native to the iManage Cloudecosystem - is driving powerful results for an increasing number of corporate legal departments and legal operations teams, who are using it to maximize the value of their organization's institutional knowledge and drive greater strategic value across the business.

Whether it's reducing workloads, responding more efficiently to internal client needs, or informing decisions with data, Insight+ helps corporate legal teams stay ahead of the curve in today's fast-paced, data-driven environment.

Knowledge Search & Management: Purpose-Built for Corporate Legal Teams

Insight+ pairs generative (Gen) AI-powered search technology with an unparalleled knowledge management solution. Understanding the complexities of managing legal knowledge and the importance of seamless collaboration across departments, iManage designed Insight+ to integrate effortlessly into the workflows of all legal professionals. By providing a secure, centralized solution for knowledge access and decision-making in the iManage Cloud, Insight+ enables legal operations experts to deliver value-driven outcomes with greater agility and confidence.

By democratizing and accelerating knowledge submission, discovery, and maintenance, Insight+ delivers tangible benefits to organizations that may be under-utilizing their most critical but often fragmented data.

With Insight+, legal operations can consolidate a repository of their team's most valuable work and apply a search model that delivers intuitive, accurate results. Many recognized Gen AI tools are powered by the same search technology, a combination of keyword, semantic, and vector search. This enhances legal team responsiveness to common queries from across the business, improving interdepartmental service and reducing time-consuming back and forth. It also helps maintain consistent language across departments, supporting compliance, brand, and legal standards while enabling cross-departmental alignment.

By collecting and organizing the team's knowledge into a search-friendly format, Insight+ provides secure grounding for the adoption of third-party Gen AI tools, which depend on high quality data to generate accurate and valuable outputs.

In fact, many third-party Gen AI tools require organizations to collect knowledge to train the model to begin with. By keeping these documents within the iManage platform and Insight+, organizations can maintain security and compliance standards while maximizing the value of their existing investment in iManage.

"iManage Insight+ builds on the high-quality data within iManage Workto enable smarter workflows, transforming how legal departments operate and adding greater efficiency, compliance, and strategic value across the business," said Paul Walker, Global Solutions Director at iManage. "Whether it's business leaders seeking fast access to legal insights, or legal operations professionals who want efficient workflows that promote easy sharing of valuable knowledge, Insight+ provides an ideal solution to help them deliver the better outcomes they seek."

Join Us at CLOC

Legal operations is a fast-moving and evolving discipline, and iManage is the ideal partner to support legal operations professionals with smarter document and knowledge management - especially as they prepare for AI. Visit us at booth #220 at CLOC in Las Vegas to explore how our latest innovations, including Ask iManage, AI Enrichment, and Ask Knowledge, can help your team work smarter, faster, and safer. See firsthand how these AI capabilities will transform the way corporate legal teams operate, driving greater efficiency and insight.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.comto learn more.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

X: https://x.com/imanageinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iManage

Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com