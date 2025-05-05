Digital Twins in Healthcare Market worth US$59.94 billion by 2030 with 68.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Twins in Healthcare Market, valued at US$2.69 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 68.0%, reaching US$4.47 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$59.94 billion by 2030. Several factors are expected to drive market growth in the coming years, including increased investments from public and private entities, the expanding applications of digital twins, and technological advancements. AI and machine learning algorithms can help analyse and interpret large volumes of data, identify trends, and forecast outcomes, particularly as data from sources like healthcare providers and payers become more accessible. Additionally, collecting real-time patient data through the Internet of Things (IoT) can enhance remote monitoring and accelerate decision-making.

By Based on type, the digital twins in healthcare market is segmented into process twins, system twins, whole body twins, and body part twins. The process twins segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The key factors contributing to the growth of this market include advancements in technology, improved data availability, and the increasing demand for personalized, efficient, and predictive healthcare delivery. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare workflows and the rising adoption of digital twins in healthcare play a significant role in fuelling market growth.

By end users, the digital twins in healthcare market are segmented into pharma & biopharma companies, research & academia, healthcare providers, medical device companies, and other end users (payers, diagnostic labs, patients, and CROs). The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the digital twins in healthcare market in 2024. The large share of this segment is attributed to the enhanced diagnostic capabilities of hospitals, the increasing use of telehealth & telemedicine in healthcare, and the rising adoption of digital twins in healthcare. Additionally, digital twins can assist in a hospital's planning and design phase by simulating different layouts, floor plans, and workflows.

By geography, the digital twins in healthcare market is segmented into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2024, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing popularity of medical tourism, rising investments that are likely to lead to the emergence of new market participants, advancements in technologies such as IoT and machine learning, and the growing geriatric population. These factors are expected to drive the development of digital twins in healthcare.

Prominent players in the digital twins in healthcare market include Microsoft Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), PTC (US), SAP (Germany), Atos SE (France), ANSYS, Inc. (US), Faststream Technologies (US), Rescale, Inc. (US), Twin Health (US), NUREA (France), Predictiv (US), Verto (Canada), Qbio (US), Virtonomy GmbH (Germany), Unlearn.ai, Inc. (US), ThoughtWire (Canada), Sim and Cure (France), and PrediSurge (France). These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the digital twins in healthcare market.

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (US):

Microsoft Corporation is a leading provider of digital twin solutions, offering diverse software and services, including cloud platforms for developers and healthcare data analysis tools. The company strongly emphasizes R&D capabilities to enhance its business in key areas such as cloud computing and mixed reality. As of June 2023, 72,000 employees were engaged in product R&D, with the company investing USD 27.2 billion in this area that year. Microsoft delivers its solutions in 250 countries worldwide and aims to expand its global presence while strengthening its marketing and manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the company focuses on strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase its penetration in the global digital twin market for healthcare.

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG (Germany):

Siemens Healthineers possesses several strengths that establish it as a market leader in the digital twins in the healthcare market. A significant advantage is its first-mover status, enabling the company to secure an early position in an increasingly competitive marketplace. This early entry has allowed Siemens Healthineers to quickly grow its market share by introducing innovative products, such as the Digital Twin of the Heart. Additionally, the company enjoys higher profit margins than its competitors, even in the face of pressures that could affect profitability. Its ability to sustain these higher margins shows strong financial performance and operational efficiency. Furthermore, Siemens Healthineers benefits from a broad geographic presence, utilizing an extensive network of dealers and associates to provide efficient services and effectively navigate competitive challenges.

