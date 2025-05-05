Action Against Hunger: Two Months Without Aid

Action Against Hunger Warns of Limited Food Supply in Gaza

Published by Action Against Hunger.

NEW YORK AND JERUSALEM / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Today marks two months since the blockade of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, and Action Against Hunger's food supplies is expected to last three weeks in the north and two weeks in the south. Of all partners of the United Nations' World Food Programme, which announced that it ran out of food on April 25th, Action Against Hunger is one of few to have remaining supplies in northern Gaza. "We have been forced to prioritize and distribute aid based on the degree of need," says an Action Against Hunger worker in Gaza. "This is a very difficult measure, as it means some families do not receive aid despite facing emergency circumstances. At times, children's needs for nutritional supplements have exceeded the stock available to our nutrition programs."

Humanitarian organizations have more than 171,000 metric tons of food stocks - enough for three to four months of food rations for the entire 2.1-million-person population - waiting to be granted access into Gaza. "Humanitarian aid remains the primary food source for 80% of households in Gaza while food production and food systems are severely weakened," explains Natalia Anguera, Head of Operations in the Middle East for Action Against Hunger. "That means that if the entry of humanitarian aid continues to be blocked, 8 out of 10 families in Gaza won't be able to access food."

Action Against Hunger and other organizations are witnessing an increase of families adopting strategies to stretch remaining supplies from past aid distributions; for example, mixing crushed macaroni with flour, reducing size and frequency of meals, and limiting daily bread consumption to one piece per family member or reserving it for children. However, it is not enough to meet nutritional needs. "The lack of food, clean water, and medicine is causing child malnutrition to increase, leading to stunting," alerts Anguera. "Afflicted children need sufficient quality and quantity of nutrients to survive."

No aid entry for 60 days has pushed the Palestinian population to extreme levels of vulnerability. Without an immediate opening of all border crossings and lifting of the siege, the crisis could reach unforeseen levels. Action Against Hunger continues to provide vital assistance, but the entry of aid supplies will be essential to sustaining programs. "Parties to the conflict and the international community must not wait to act until famine is declared. By that time, we will have collectively failed to stop preventable deaths from happening,"

Immediate entry and distribution of humanitarian aid is imperative

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza is now inaccessible due to continued displacement orders and hostilities. "Repeated displacement orders have caused instability and tensions, hampering our access to targeted areas and impacting the timely delivery of aid," Anguera says. Action Against Hunger needs full and unhindered access to all parts of Gaza, as is in line with international law, to conduct critical interventions. "Hunger and humanitarian aid must never be used as bargaining chips," insists Anguera.

At this critical time, Action Against Hunger reaffirms its commitment to supporting the people of Gaza. "We are doing our best to continue providing vital services," says anonymous Action Against Hunger worker in Gaza. "The nutrition team continues to make significant efforts, especially for pregnant and lactating women, and to provide them with practical guidance so they can take care of their health and that of their children in these harsh conditions. But the situation is becoming more complex by the day. We sincerely hope for an urgent response that will support our efforts and enable us to meet the growing needs, especially among the most vulnerable groups."

Action Against Hunger and calls on governments and international organizations to act decisively to alleviate the suffering of millions of people. The organization calls for the immediate entry and distribution of humanitarian aid governed by humanitarian principles, the release of all hostages, and a permanent ceasefire. It is essential that the needs of Gaza's 2.1 million people are prioritized, and obligations required by international humanitarian law are met.

***

Action Against Hunger has been assisting the population in Gaza for more than 20 years. Responding to the escalating crisis, our teams have mobilized to provide hot meals and fresh and dry food, distribute hygiene kits, connect people with shelters, and truck clean water into communities. Since the start of the conflict, under restricted access and frequent blackouts, Action Against Hunger has assisted more than one million people in Gaza and the West Bank.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Action Against Hunger on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/two-months-without-aid-1023527