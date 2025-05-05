Anzeige
05.05.2025
Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation Expands Healthcare Access Across the United States of America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Boehringer Ingelheim

Facing challenges like job loss, isolation or addiction can push anyone to their limits. Carrie knows this first hand - after a violent incident, she found herself caught in a cycle of emergency room visits with no clear path forward.

While some are fortunate to have the support of a caring community, others are not as lucky. The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation (Boehringer Cares), along with its nonprofit partners, is dedicated to transforming lives through essential healthcare initiatives.

From providing critical medical care and nutritious food to supporting the unique bond between humans and animals, Boehringer Cares addresses vital needs. Through partnerships with organizations like Nuvance Health Foundations and Feeding America, individuals like Carrie receive assistance - ensuring that both people and pets receive the care they need.

Learn how Boehringer Cares is committed to improving the well-being of communities across the U.S., one compassionate act at a time in Imagine: our sustainability story hub.

Imagine a world where innovation meets sustainability and explore our sustainability story hub here: Imagine - sustainability story hub | Boehringer Ingelheim

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boehringer Ingelheim on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boehringer Ingelheim
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boehringer-ingelheim
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boehringer Ingelheim



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/boehringer-ingelheim-cares-foundation-expands-healthcare-access-across-1023528

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
