Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Brian Bloom, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Bloom Burton & Co. and Jolyon Burton, Co-founder, President and Head of Investment Banking, Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") and their team and conference attendees, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to open the market to celebrate the start of the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgOu_4es8Ps

The annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together 66 of Canada's premier and most promising publicly-traded and private companies in the healthcare industry. This event attracts Canadian, U.S. and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in Canadian healthcare. Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange