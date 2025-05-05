San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Due to significant changes in immigration laws in the United States and the demand for remote and advanced legal consultations or representation from immigrants, visitors, and travelers to the USA, K & G Law LLP now offers virtual consultations worldwide.

Starting May 5, 2025, one-to-one consultations with US Immigration Attorney are possible globally on iPhone and Android devices through Zoom, WhatsApp, or Facetime apps.

The initial stage of virtual consultations will be offered in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, gradually expanding with Italian, French, Russian, Polish, Ukrainian, and Japanese languages later this year.

Areas of Immigration Laws available for Virtual Consultations at K & G Law LLP:

Family-based immigration cases - Including immigrant visa category sponsorship for close relatives like father and mother, brother and sister, and children under 21 years old of US Citizens and Green Card holders.

Marriage-based immigration cases - Including marriage to US Citizens or Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) holders, Fiancee (K-1) and Spouse (K-3) visas, and visa for children (K-2 or K-4), removal of conditions from Green Card (I-751).

Employment-based immigration - Including the EB-1 category for individuals with extraordinary abilities, the EB-2 category with PERM for Advanced Degree holders, the EB-2 category with NIW or National Interest Waiver, and the EB-3 category for skilled and unskilled workers and professionals from overseas and their families including dependants like spouses and children who are eligible for Green Card under this program.

Investment-based immigration - Including the current EB-5 Immigrant Investor program and the upcoming "Golden Visa" program by the new administration.

Asylum in the United States - Including initial applications for Affirmative or Defensive Asylum, Credible Fear Screening process, Immigration Court and USCIS representation, and appeals on various grounds for Asylee status in the US, including fear of persecution, political or religious beliefs, and members of the LGBTQ community.

Work Visas in the United States - Including H-1B visa for specialty workers with advanced degrees, H-2A visa for seasonal workers in agricultural and farming sectors, H-2B visa for seasonal workers in other fields, L-1A and L-1B visas for intracompany transferees to the US branch of the company, E-1 and E-2 visas for treaty traders and investors, O-1 visa for extraordinary ability professionals, P visas for artists, performers, athletes and entertainers, R visas for religious organization workers, TN-1 visa for Canadian professionals, TN-2 visa for Mexican professionals, E-3 visa for specialty workers from Australia and H-1B1 visa for specialty workers from Singapore and Chile.

Travel to the United States - Including visitors on visas like B-1 and B-2, exchange visitors and trainees on J-1 and H-3 visas, students on F-1 and M-1 visa programs for matters related to visa status, renewal, and reinstatement, and individuals with travel requirements under pending immigration case application like an Adjustment of Status or Asylum seekers under "Advance Parole Travel Document" (I-131).

Special Immigrant Categories - Including eligible individuals for legal immigration status relief under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), SIJS (Special Immigrant Juvenile Status), VAWA (Victims of Domestic Abuse), U Visa (Victims of Crime), and T Visa (Victims of Human Trafficking) programs.

Out-of-Status relief programs - For eligible individuals with expired US visas or without legal immigrant status in the United States, there are immigration status relief programs under I-601 and I-601A waivers.

Deportation Defense - Including representation during deportation order, arrest or detention, cancellation of removal procedures, and temporary protected status (TPS) with various short and long-term options for status relief.

Post-Deportation relief - Including evaluation and representation for legal options of returning to the United States after deportation under the I-212 waiver upon meeting re-entry to US legal requirements.

Criminal Immigration Law - Including evaluation of options for post-conviction relief for immigration and deportation defense procedures with new motions, appeals, and prosecutorial discretion (PD) under new laws and developments.

"Not everyone today can come to the office for a face-to-face personalized consultation with an immigration attorney regarding their specific situation needs due to fear of ICE arrest and detention or passing border and being subject to denied entry by immigration officials for various reasons. To offer an extra option to get reliable immigration law advice at a comfortable schedule and additional privacy - it's now possible with Virtual Consultations for anyone needing guidance or representation." - said Liliana Gallelli, Founder and Immigration Lawyer at K & G Law LLP.

About K & G Law LLP dba K & G Immigration Law

Founded in 1989 by Christopher Kerosky in San Francisco, CA, the boutique law firm (formerly known as "Kerosky & Associates") specializing in Immigration and Naturalization Laws of the United States was rebranded to K & G Law LLP with new partner Liliana Gallelli and Los Angeles immigration lawyer Jean-Pierre Gallelli in 2020 to expand network of offices to the entire State of California and representation of clients worldwide.

