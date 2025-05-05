Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.: Diamond Lake Minerals Launches Advanced Materials & IP Division and Files Inaugural Provisional Patent for Physics-Informed Valuation Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI), a multi-strategy operating company focused on digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, today announced the formation of its Advanced Materials & IP Division (AMIPD)-a wholly integrated division within DLMI that will spearhead the Company's exploration into frontier intellectual property over the coming decade. AMIPD functions as a direct extension of DLMI; all IP and activity under AMIPD are wholly owned and controlled by DLMI.

The division's launch is marked by the Company's first provisional patent filing under this new initiative, signaling the beginning of what DLMI anticipates will be a robust, multi-tiered patent portfolio. While AMIPD will serve as a strategic hub for innovation, its core function is to operationalize and commercialize advanced valuation technologies developed or acquired by DLMI, rather than independently orchestrate innovation.

Cornerstone Filing - A Platform for IP Development

On April 25, 2025, DLMI submitted U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/794,608, titled "Integrated System and Method for Valuation of Emerging Technologies in Physical Artifacts Utilizing Physics-Informed Replication Cost Modeling." The application was co-invented by Mourad E. Mazouni, DLMI's Head of Technical Strategy, and Brian J. Esposito, Chief Executive Officer. Ownership of the application resides with Diamond Lake Minerals, INC. The patent proposes a valuation model that integrates physics-based replication cost modeling with probabilistic real-options analysis to assess emerging and unconventional physical technologies.

While the model offers a structured, repeatable approach to valuation, it does not replicate materials. Instead, it aims to support DLMI's broader efforts to assign credible value estimates to advanced technologies, as the basis and support for internal analysis, strategic licensing and future digital asset offerings.

Key Implications

Portfolio Architecture : Filing No. 63/794,608-internally referred to as "Series A-1"-represents the valuation which may provide the foundation of a layered IP architecture targeting emerging materials.

: Filing No. 63/794,608-internally referred to as "Series A-1"-represents the valuation which may provide the foundation of a layered IP architecture targeting emerging materials. Licensing Enablement : The model, if validated through industry adoption, may help structure more transparent value frameworks for nascent technologies in sectors such as advanced composites and energy systems.

: The model, if validated through industry adoption, may help structure more transparent value frameworks for nascent technologies in sectors such as advanced composites and energy systems. Potential Digital Asset Integration: DLMI anticipates the valuation framework may support security token offerings (STOs). However, integration will depend on third-party audit validation and regulatory acceptance, which have not yet been secured.



Strategic Objectives - Subject to Execution Risk

DLMI has defined the following preliminary goals for AMIPD, all of which are subject to market conditions, regulatory developments, and resource constraints:

Intellectual Property Development - Leverage DLMI's internal R&D and external collaborations to file patents in key domains, including advanced alloys and AI-manufactured substrates. Actual results may vary based on execution capacity and competitive disclosures. Monetization Pathways - Explore dual strategies involving traditional licensing/JVs and blockchain-based fractionalization. Monetization timelines and success rates are inherently uncertain. Innovation Partnerships - Form an advisory Innovation Council with academic and federal stakeholders. Outcomes are dependent on partnership traction and funding alignment.



Leadership Commentary

Brian J. Esposito, CEO of DLMI:

"With AMIPD, we're laying the groundwork for a sustainable IP strategy. Each filing, starting with Series A-1, aims to position DLMI to derive long-term value across technical and financial domains. That said, we are mindful of the complexity and cost involved and are proceeding with a phased, realistic approach."

Mourad E. Mazouni, Head of Technical Strategy, AMIPD:

"This first filing provides DLMI with a structured framework to evaluate novel technologies. While not a solution in itself, it is a steppingstone toward building tools that help identify, assess, and potentially capitalize on high-potential innovations."

Understanding the Limitations of Provisional Patents

DLMI's provisional patent filing is an initial step and does not confer enforceable rights. Key considerations include:

Lack of Substantive Review : Provisional patents are not examined and may create a false sense of protection.

: Provisional patents are not examined and may create a false sense of protection. Strict One-Year Deadline : A nonprovisional application must be filed within 12 months to maintain the original filing date.

: A nonprovisional application must be filed within 12 months to maintain the original filing date. Disclosure Risks : Due to reduced filing requirements, there is a risk of insufficient detail in the application.

: Due to reduced filing requirements, there is a risk of insufficient detail in the application. Limited International Applicability: Provisional applications are not recognized globally; separate filings will be required for international protection.

Roadmap - Subject to Change

Phase Timeline Goals Deliverables

Seed &

Validation





2025-

2026

Initial filings and valuation prototypes

Series A patent family

Expansion &

Layering





2026-

2028

Convert to nonprovisionals; file PCTs; add continuations

Series B-C patent families

Monetization





2027-

2029





Explore STOs; pilot licenses (subject to negotiations)

Potential revenue, if achieved

Global

Fortification





2028-

2030

Secure patents abroad; form licensing alliances

IP footprint expansion (aspired)

All forward-looking statements above are dependent on internal development timelines, regulatory approvals, partnership engagement, and capital availability. DLMI does not guarantee specific outcomes and disclaims any obligation to update this roadmap in the absence of material developments.

About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by DLMI and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause DLMI's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for DLMI's products and services, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

