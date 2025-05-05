ODIOT HOLDING: ODIOT Holding announces the launch of a straight bond issuance to support its growth and enhance its exceptional historical assets

ODIOT Holding announces the launch of a straight bond issuance to support its growth and enhance its exceptional historical assets

Paris, May 5, 2025 at 4:30 p.m.

ODIOT Holding (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT), the reference shareholder of ODIOT, an iconic French luxury silversmith and goldsmith since 1690 and supplier to royal courts, announces the launch of a bond issuance of €1 million and $1 million.

This non-dilutive fundraising aims to support the development of the house of ODIOT and to perpetuate its unique expertise, by financing three priority areas:

The creation of strategic reserves of precious metals (silver and gold bullions), in order to anticipate demand and guarantee optimal delivery times;

Optimization of industrial tools, to improve production efficiency and support the anticipated growth;

The inventory and restoration of the House's historical archives, true witnesses to its artistic and cultural heritage.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and CEO of ODIOT HOLDING, said: "In an unstable macroeconomic environment, we believe it is necessary to build up reserves of precious metals, as ODIOT pieces are mostly made of solid silver and vermeil. It is also important to enhance the value of the invaluable archives we hold with non-dilutive financing for shareholders."

Features of the bond offering

All information relating to this bond offering, including official documentation and the subscription form, is available on the dedicated website:

? www.odiotholding.com/bond-offering

The bonds issued by ODIOT Holding are senior, unsecured and non-convertible. They have the following characteristics:

Fixed annual interest rate: 8%

Duration: 5 years

Nominal: 1,000 EUR or 1,000 USD

Minimum subscription amount: 10 bonds, or EUR 10,000 or USD 10,000

Subscription deadline: May 30, 2025

Interest payment: annual

Repayment of capital: in fine at maturity

Why invest in the ODIOT Holding bond?

A prestigious heritage: Founded in 1690, ODIOT embodies French excellence in luxury goldsmithing.

Strong growth potential: An exclusive investment opportunity with attractive returns.

A tangible asset: Silver, ODIOT's key raw material, is a safe haven whose demand and valuation are constantly increasing.

Exclusive privileges: Investors with a minimum of €/$100,000 benefit from private workshop tours, curated events and preferential terms on ODIOT creations.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a public offer or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to financial securities. Investing involves risks, including the risk of capital loss. It is imperative to consult the summary information document available on the website before making any investment decision.

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th and 19th centuries. Royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, with unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, savings, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant® ) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

